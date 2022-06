Kotn, the fourth-highest ranked apparel B Corporation in North America that hails from Toronto, has made Highland Park its first forever home in the U.S. Located in a historic building with an original façade, the community-focused store stocks Kotn's cult-favorite everyday basics for women and men as well as homewares like its best-selling linen bedding collection—all of which are designed in Canada and ethically made in Egypt and Portugal.

