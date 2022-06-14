ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

Highway worker released from hospital, has “road to recovery”

By Jason Zimmerman
WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A highway worker hit in a crash in Winnebago County Tuesday has been released from the hospital. The sheriff tells Action 2 News “he will have a road to recovery.”. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the two crashes in the Highway 45 construction...

WBAY Green Bay

One dead, three injured after crash in Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a vehicle crash Saturday night around 8:00 PM in Waushara County. Wisconsin State Patrol and Waushara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the roll-over type crash on State Trunk Highway 49 and County Trunk Highway I.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Several first responders around De Pere home

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are investigating an incident near a home on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Action 2 News saw crime scene tape stopping traffic around the area just before 6 p.m. Witnesses said they saw several first responders, including an ambulance, De Pere...
DE PERE, WI
De Pere home damaged, police investigating incident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a De Pere home on Saturday afternoon. Just before 6 p.m. Local 5 learned of an incident near a home located on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Brown County...
DE PERE, WI
Man dies in single ATV crash in Brown County

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the evening of June 17, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the town of Eaton for a single-vehicle ATV crash. According to a release, the crash occurred in the area of Humboldt-Eaton Townline Road and Phillips Road just after 8 p.m. on Friday night.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Motorcylist injured in Portage County crash

CUSTER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash in Portage County. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Highway J near Oak Tree Road in the town of Stockton. That location is south of Highway 10 and east of Custer. Deputies said a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is cleared after crash

FRIDAY 6/17/2022 – 3:06 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The on-ramp from Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is now cleared. No details were provided about the crash. Local 5 will provide details on the crash if they are made available. Original Story: Fire and EMS responding to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a Waupaca County man reported missing last Friday was found dead. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Brandon Colligan’s body was found near his home in Royalton. The sheriff’s office says no further information is...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Missing Central Wisconsin Man Found Dead Friday

A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Lake Co. road to close due to issue with road work

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Lake County will close until Monday due to some issues with the road work that was done on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, CTH F, between CTH D and Berlin city limits, will be closed starting Saturday evening and lasting until Monday.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-17-22 hilbert man arrested after punching fdl police officer

A Hilbert man is in custody following a short foot chase and after he punched a Fond du Lac police officer. Shortly before 4am Thursday a police officer observed a pick-up truck that was being driven on the roadway without any license plates. Moments later the officer noticed the same driver pushing this pick-up truck by hand northbound on Doty Street just north of W. Johnson Street. When approached by the officer, the suspect fled on foot, and was later located in the parking lot of Kwik Trip on North Main Street. While he was being taken into custody he punched an officer in the neck. Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the pick-up. The 29-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges including drug possession, battery to a police officer and Operating while Revoked 18th offense.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Craig W. Holtz, 41, Manitowoc, 1st degree intentional homicide on 8/20/20, Guilty plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of forty-five (45) years. That is twenty-five (25) years initial confinement, followed by twenty (20) years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentences presently being served on case no: 17 CF 111 and 14 CF 210. The defendant is not eligible for either of the prison programs. The defendant has credit for 642 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 5) have no contact with victim’s family; 6) maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same. The restitution matter is being held open for a period of time. Court orders that the $1,000.00 cash bail on file by held until restitution is determined so that it can be applied.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

