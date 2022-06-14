Glendale-related developers among those honored by Arizona industry

A number of Glendale-related projects, including Arizona’s Project of the Year, were recognized this month at the Best of NAIOP, commercial real estate’s leading annual awards to celebrate the top-performing people, companies and projects of the past year.

NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is an organization for developers, owners and investors of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate. NAIOP comprises 20,000+ members and provides advocacy, education and business opportunities through a North American network.

The Arizona Chapter of NAIOP bestowed awards in 38 categories before a full house of commercial real estate professionals on June 9 at the Arizona Biltmore.

The White Claw Distillery in Glendale was named as Industrial Build-to-Suit More than 500,000 Square Feet Project of the Year.

Owned by Mark Anthony Brewing, the 950,000-square-foot industrial distribution building is set on 95 acres southeast of Reems Road and Peoria Avenue in west Glendale. The factory was one of the first projects in the 1,340-acre Woolf Logistics industrial campus, alongside a recently built Red Bull canning facility, which is just north of the White Claw site.

Mark Anthony Brewing invested more than $250 million in the facility, which provided 200 full-time jobs with an average annual salary above $50,000.

The Arizona Chapter of NAIOP named the Arrowhead Jaguar Land Rover Dealership & Service Center, at 19350 Loop 101 in Glendale, as the Retail Project of the Year for the entire state of Arizona.

The Spec Industrial More Than 500,000 Square Feet Project of the Year award went to G303. The project, located just off of Loop 303 between Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road, features two industrial buildings, each 569,520 square feet in size, and is now fully leased.

Recognized as General Contractor of the Year was Layton Construction, whose nominated projects include White Claw and Red Bull and Ball Corporation projects in Woolf Logistics.

Butler Design Group earned Architect of the Year honors and was nominated for, among other projects, White Claw and 303 Logistics, a 350,000-square foot Class A industrial building at the southwest corner of the Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue. The building is part of the Loop 303 corridor, one of the fastest-growing industrial corridors in the nation.

Lastly, VanTrust Real Estate emerged as Industrial Owner/Developer of the Year. Among their projects are the Amazon sortation center in Glendale at North Sarival Road and West Glendale Avenue.

“Our success that we’ve had I think here in Glendale is that we’ve been fortunate to have great relationships with great partners,” Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps told the City Council at Tuesday afternoon’s workshop, while discussing those honored at the Arizona Chapter’s Best of NAIOP awards. “And the fact that so many of the people we’ve been working with and establishing relationships with the Econ Development and with the Planning Development services team shows you ... this is how they recognize themselves in the industry.”

The need for distributions centers for rising e-commerce trends is growing, according to NAIOP’s overall organization.

A Monday report published by the NAIOP Research Foundation finds that the pandemic and the e-commerce trends that preexisted it have led to a dramatic confluence of the industrial and retail real estate sectors.

“The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically accelerated demand for e-commerce. Correspondingly, it accelerated demand for distribution space from which to fulfill purchases made online,” according to “New Places and New Spaces for E-commerce Distribution: Three Strategies Bringing Industrial and Retail Real Estate Closer Together.” “These conditions have led developers in land-constrained markets to consider new formats for distribution buildings and pursue redevelopment projects that would not have been feasible before 2020.”

At the same time, brick-and-mortar retailers have responded to customer preferences by expanding online order pickup services and shipping orders from retail stores, according to the report.

“Together, these trends are contributing to the convergence of industrial and retail real estate, with implications for developers, investors and building owners,” the findings state.