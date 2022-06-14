People trying to keep cool in local pools

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Many people took to the Ashland Community Pool to stay cool as temperatures are hitting up to 96 degrees.

The pool was packed as kids, parents and friends spent all day trying to cool off.

People brought blankets because the ground was hot and had hats and lots of drinks to keep themselves safe.

The pool opened at noon and some people said they were excited to have this relief as they plan to be there all day.

If you want to visit the Dawson Park Pool in Ashland, it’s open every day from noon to 6 p.m.

