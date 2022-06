BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bleckley County Sheriff says a body was found along the Ocmulgee River Thursday morning. In a media release, Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody says his department was called to Dykes Landing just before 9 a.m. Thursday about a vehicle in the river. When they moved the vehicle from the river, they found a body inside. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist. They will perform an autopsy.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO