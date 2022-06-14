City pools operating at lower capacity due to lifeguard shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas- City pools are operating at lower capacities this summer amidst a nationwide lifeguard shortage, the City of Lubbock’s Park and Recreation Department told KLBK News on Tuesday.

Instead of operating at 100% capacity, the city’s four pools will operate at 75% capacity. That is, until the Department of Parks and Recreation can hire more lifeguards.

“It’s hard to get people in and get them going,” said Chase Helms, the Aquatics Coordinator for the City of Lubbock.

Getting a lifeguard certification can costs hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket; an expense that the city said it has considered covering for applicants, but has not yet acted on.

“With the lifeguard certification, you do get CPR, AED, [and] First Aid Certified on a professional level,” Helms said. “We try and build up our lifeguards with other skills as well [so] they can put on their resume [something] besides just ‘watching over a pool.'”

Skills like “responsibility,” the Aquatics Coordinator said.

“Most of our staff are either high school or college-aged kids looking for a nice, summer job,” Helms said.

The city’s lifeguards make $12.54 an hour, which “is pretty good for lifeguards for this area.”

Before applicants are hired, however, they must take the lifeguard certification class.

“American Red Cross is one of the bigger lifeguard programs and they’ve got classes everywhere,” Helms said, adding, “There’s a couple of facilities here that teach the American Red Cross certifications.”

If you or someone you know is interested in applying to be a lifeguard in Lubbock, here is a list of openings:

City of Lubbock Part-Time Lifeguard

LakeRidge Country Club Lifeguard

True Fit Athletic Club Lifeguard

TEGA Kid’s Superplex Lifeguard/Swim Instructor

There are several lifeguard training certification programs in the Hub City as well, including:

YWCA Certification Classes: Lifeguard certification classes, CPR classes, and first aid classes

University Recreation Lifeguarding Certification

American Red Cross Certification Lifeguard Certification Blended Learning

Pete Ragus Aquatic Center Lifeguard Training Brochure

Active Lifeguard Certification Course

