ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Poverty Task Force recommendations to boost health

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Liv0M_0gAlD6YQ00

The Michigan Poverty Task Force released its second set of policy recommendations Tuesday.

The task force aims to boost the state’s efforts to lift struggling Michiganders out of poverty and improve their health outcomes.

REFERENCE: Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity, Poverty Task Force Full Report

Significant investments for Michigan families have centered on gaps in Michigan’s social safety net and were included in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s FY22 budget, since the task force’s first 2021 report.

Tuesday’s report included 29 recommendations designed to address disparities that the task force says make some Michiganders both poorer and sicker than others.

The task force made these recommendations in five key focus areas:

  • Income and social protection
  • Housing, basic amenities and the environment
  • Early childhood development
  • Social inclusion and nondiscrimination
  • Access to affordable health serves of decent quality

Overall, the 2022 report examines policy gaps that affect struggling Michiganders with health inequities concentrating on the social determinants of health and offers recommendations designed to address these disparities.

The World Health Organization defines social determinants of health as the nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes.

The Poverty Task Force consists of leaders from 14 state departments, with input from the legislature, philanthropy and community organizations working together to develop a comprehensive anti-poverty plan for Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
wbkb11.com

Michigan Health Care Advocates Look to Reform Medicaid Dental Program

Approximately 1.6 million Michigan residents have insufficient access to dental services. Despite a high demand of a need that exists, dental providers are not compensated adequately for the cost of care. “It 100 percent affects them,” said Alex Gonzales, office manager at Dental Clinics North. “Look at the providers in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

43% of Michiganders can barely afford necessities, says task force offering solutions

A group tasked with helping Michigan combat poverty has come up with 29 policy recommendations aimed do just that. The Michigan Poverty Task Force examined the policy gaps that cause some residents to endure health inequities resulting from non-medical factors. Its 2022 report, released Tuesday, June 14, highlights the problems resulting in disparities, and offers solutions for the state to consider.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

Michigan officially becomes 14th state to mandate personal finance education before high school graduation

Michigan is now officially the 14th state in the U.S. to guarantee that its students have access to a personal finance education course before high school graduation. On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5190, a bill mandating personal finance classes. The legislation previously passed the state's House of Representatives and Senate with bipartisan support.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Society
WLUC

Michigan families receive additional food assistance in June

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in June to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “Michiganders will...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Legislature#Health Inequities#Fy22#Social#The Poverty Task Force
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.36 million people in June

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in June. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards from June 11 to 20.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Among the Best for First-Time Homebuyers

Home prices have been skyrocketing across America the past few years, making many hopeful first-time homebuyers have to wait. Now, interest rates are going up, which will make it more difficult to get a loan for a mortgage, but the good news is that it should slow the market down a bit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

JOB ALERT: The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring corrections officers. Corrections officers get health, dental, vision, and life insurance from the state. There are also health care jobs available, including nurses, social workers, dentists, x-ray technicians, and more. Corrections officers can make up to $60,900 in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Michigan cities, nonprofits receive grants for home repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - More than $1.7 million in grants will go to 33 local governments and nonprofit groups to help residents make home repairs and upgrades. The funding follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement to launch the first-ever Statewide Housing Plan to create or preserve 75,000 housing units, increase homeownership, reduce homelessness and lower utility costs for residents by upgrading energy infrastructure.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit hospital ranked No. 2 pediatric care facility in Michigan

DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest. Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy