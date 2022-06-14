ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Police on Cape Cod warn of date rape drugs in vape cartridges

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Barnstable Police are warning of potentially drugged vape cartridges.

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Weeks after urging customers of local bars to be on the lookout for drugged drinks, police in Barnstable warn that may not be the only way date rape drugs are being slipped to people.

Police say vape cartridges can be altered to contain drugs and advise anyone gathering in social settings to avoid sharing vape pens or taking cartridges from strangers.

Police are also investigating another report of customers of a local bar feeling the effects of possible date rape drugs.

Anyone with information about altered vape cartridges is asked to contact Det. Andrew Johnson at johnsona@barnstablepolice.com, Det. Spencer Jackson at jacksons@barnstablepolice.com, or the Barnstable Police Detective Unit at 508-778-3820.

