ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Inside The Kitchen at The Flying Noodle in Traverse City

By Lauren Scafidi
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

About six different types of noodles are pulled, cut and twisted fresh every single day at The Flying Noodle in Traverse City.

Culinary director Dallas Dziedzic says the mafaldine is his favorite.

“It’s unique, it’s beautiful,” he said.

The fresh noodles are the foundation these vibrant, satiating dishing are built upon.

“We got bay scallops, this saffron lobster broth, the fennel sofrito and some garnishes and tinctures,” Dallas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqGJd_0gAlCxqX00

He says he hopes you forget you’re in Traverse City for a moment.

“I hope they get a sense of playfulness or creativity like they’re transported to that Mediterranean Coast,” Dallas said.

The restaurant’s name came easily.

“That’s how the noodle acts in the pan, it’s flying,” he said. “We wanted it to be approachable and fun and not something someone had to look up and understand.”

But plenty of other dishes are flying off the line here, like the chicken pesto.

Dallas says no detail is too small.

“We really just take every aspect and think it out and ‘yes that’s the way,’” Dallas said. “You’ve lost sleep over it and only from a way of because you care.”

For example, customer Leah Bagdon McCallum says even as something as seemingly simple as the croutons on the Caesar salad stand out.

“It’s just fun to eat, it’s a lot of textures going on,” Leah said. “It’s clean, it’s fresh, everything about it makes me happy when I come in here with my family.”

After all the love the kitchen showed you in their dishes, you can show the kitchen a little love back.

“Kitchen six pack, so the guests will buy beers for the kitchen you know after the shift and it’s just this fun invigorating dialogue between the guests and we thank them and we ring a bell,” Dallas described. “It’s just fun, we are really just trying to throw a party and have fun but do it in this professional, creative manner.”

You can call The Flying Noodle at 231-943-1178 or find them at 136 E. Front Street in Traverse City.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Moomers creates official ice cream flavor for Michigan’s National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – The National Cherry Festival is coming to Traverse City and now it has an official ice cream. Festival organizers announced Thursday that it is partnering with Traverse City-based Moomer’s Ice Cream to create Cherry Traffic Jam, a hard-packed ice cream flavor developed specifically for the annual summer celebration of all things cherries.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Take A Look Inside Diver Cottage in Suttons Bay

The name for Gretchen and Britt Diver’s new Suttons Bay cottage is a play on the phrase you-oughta-want-to-be-here, made up by her Grandfather years ago. A little hokey maybe, but oh yeah, the divers want to be here. It’s hard to believe that Gretchen and Britt Diver’s waterfront cottage...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Traverse City, MI
Restaurants
Traverse City, MI
Food & Drinks
9&10 News

PlantMasters of Suttons Bay: Herbs

They began as D & E VanThomme Greenhouses in the Detroit area in 1940. Over time, the VanThomme brothers spread, and PlantMasters was born in 1989. If you stop by today, you are sure to talk to their 3rd, 4th and 5th generation PlantMasters. PlantMasters has not just plants to...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
9&10 News

Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Acme Bayside Park

Michiganders should not have contact above the waist with the water at Acme Bayside Park in Grand Traverse County due to high E.coli levels. The Grand Traverse County Health Department released its weekly beach report Thursday. Beach samples are collected once a week, and E. coli levels may not meet EGLE’s standards between sampling days.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Noodles#Creativity#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
9&10 News

After 13 Years a Man and His Horse Are Reunited at Harbor Springs Ranch

After almost 14 years, a man and his horse were reunited at a ranch in Harbor Springs. For two years Jake Slater and his horse, Traveler, were inseparable. Jake worked on a ranch in northern Michigan, and because Traveler had previously come from an abusive handler, Jake had to earn his trust and friendship. After those two years together, Traveler had to be sold and the pair never saw each other again.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
9&10 News

New Oasis Resale Store Opening in Cadillac

Many times when you make a clothing donation, you never really know who the proceeds are helping. At Cadillac’s new Oasis Resale Store, those funds stay local, with 100% of profits helping survivors of domestic and sexual assault, along with families in crisis. The non-profit is opening location on...
9&10 News

Keeping Cindy’s Spirit Alive

“She played pickle ball for a year with an oxygen tank on her back. Nobody has ever seen that before.”. Cindy Asper was a mother— lover— and a fighter. “It’ll be two years ago this coming middle of August when Cindy went to heaven,” says Cindy’s husband, Nelson Asper.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Local Veterinarian Reminds Pet Owners to be Mindful This Summer

With the weather heating up veterinarians are reminding pet owners how to keep their furry friends healthy this summer. People in Traverse City were walking their dogs through downtown on a hot Tuesday afternoon. They say they take breaks, bring water and cool off in the bay, but Veterinarian Craig Brakeman says even that may not be enough.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Seniors are Vulnerable to Extreme Heat

Seniors are among the most vulnerable population in the heat, so it’s important to check on your loved ones when temperatures get this hot. But we found one group of seniors who have a strategy to beating, or at least staying ahead of, the heat. They’re playing pickleball, a...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Rockhounds shine light on new rock discovery in Leland

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A group dedicated to combing area beaches for rocks discovered a fluorescent treasure on a beach in Leland. Leland's history has beach combers searching for the famous Leland Blue rocks, which is slag from iron smelting operations. It is this same operation from the late...
LELAND, MI
9&10 News

Commissions on Aging Available to Help Seniors Beat the Heat

Thursday was a little cooler than the day before, but another hot day calls for a reminder to check on those who are vulnerable in the heat. With temperatures still in the 80’s, and a forecast calling for 90 degrees again next week, it’s a reminder that summer is just getting started. That’s why the Commission on Aging in Grand Traverse County is reminding people to check on vulnerable senior citizens.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy