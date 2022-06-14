ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Water Works closes Sassafras Street extension for improvements

By Chelsea Swift
 2 days ago

Sassafras Street extension is now closed in order for Erie Water Works to make improvements.

Sassafras Street extension, which connects the Bayfront Parkway to West Front Street, is closed.

Erie Water Works is installing a water main along the roadway.

The closure is expected to last three to four weeks.

Representatives from Erie Water Works are asking for the public cooperation and patients as the work is completed.

