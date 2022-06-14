Erie Water Works closes Sassafras Street extension for improvements
Sassafras Street extension is now closed in order for Erie Water Works to make improvements.
Sassafras Street extension, which connects the Bayfront Parkway to West Front Street, is closed.
Erie Water Works is installing a water main along the roadway.Yellowstone closed after historic floods; some areas cut off
The closure is expected to last three to four weeks.
Representatives from Erie Water Works are asking for the public cooperation and patients as the work is completed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0