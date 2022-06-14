ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Parking restrictions to be in place for Jubilation in June this weekend

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you plan to head to the Jubilation in June Festival and Fireworks this weekend, parking restrictions will be in place. The event will be at...

Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming: Bourbon on the Boulevard

Fireflies in Farmville, bourbon on the Boulevard, lyrics on the lawn, and more. It’s a spirited week of art and music, in this week’s What’s Booming, Richmond. Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m. each evening on the Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond Food News: Week of June 13-17

Griyo — pork marinated in spices and sour orange juice, then slow-cooked and flash-fried — served with fried plantains and pikliz from the Haitian cuisine pop-up Lakay Zaz. Head below to learn more about the venture that's drawing diners from far and wide. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Love...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond car thefts up 42% city-wide, up 218% downtown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The River City is becoming more known for its car theft rate these days. Richmond Police are now sounding the alarm, saying the stats show it’s 42% higher compared to this same time last year. That’s 421 cars reported stolen, including one overnight. “We...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Bass be warned! Major League Fishing Tournament to be held on the James River this weekend

The Major League Fishing Tournament will be in Richmond this weekend. Events will be held Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19, at Osborne Landing on the bank of the James River. Weigh-ins are being held at 2:30 every day at the landing. Fans and community members are encouraged to attend all events and witness the pro anglers in action on the James River and at the events.
RICHMOND, VA
Coming Soon: Pedestrian Improvements to Ashcake Road

In the coming months, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin the Preliminary Engineering phase for pedestrian improvements along Ashcake Road in the Town of Ashland to improve safety and walkability along this increasingly busy corridor. The exact project start date and timeline is to be determined by VDOT,...
ASHLAND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

And… they’re off! Richmond falcon chicks take flight for the first time

White fluffy chicks no more! The four Richmond Peregrine falcon chicks are just over a month old and have almost fully matured into miniature replicas of their parents. And they are ready for flight. The chicks are now regularly seen "flapping their wings, sprinting across the gravel, and climbing the sides of the pen." Sounds like the falcon equivalent of the 'terrible-twos,' wouldn't you say?
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Important reminder to always check the back seat

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With the first official day of summer coming up and temperatures in the 90s, it's very important to remember the things in the back seat of the car. According to AAA, a child dies in a car every nine days in the United States. So...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

3 private pools to rent near Richmond starting at $55 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up.According to Swimply, there are at least 16 pools to choose from in the Richmond area. 1. Saltwater lagoonThis spacious, fenced-in pool includes free WiFi, speakers, pool toys and use of the hot tub for an additional $20 per hour.Location: Mechanicsville.Cost: $55 per hour for up to five guests (plus $5...
RICHMOND, VA

