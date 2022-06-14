Parking restrictions to be in place for Jubilation in June this weekend

White fluffy chicks no more! The four Richmond Peregrine falcon chicks are just over a month old and have almost fully matured into miniature replicas of their parents. And they are ready for flight. The chicks are now regularly seen "flapping their wings, sprinting across the gravel, and climbing the sides of the pen." Sounds like the falcon equivalent of the 'terrible-twos,' wouldn't you say?

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO