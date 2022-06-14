Vegas Golden Knights hiring Bruce Cassidy as coach a week after Bruins firing (reports)

It's showtime, folks. The Colorado Avalanche begin their quest Wednesday night to win the Stanley Cup for a third time. State of play: Winning the title will require demolishing a dynasty in the making. A victory in the series would prevent the Avs' opponent, the Tampa Bay Lightning, from pulling off a Stanley Cup three-peat, something that hasn't been done since the New York Islanders went back-to-back-to-back in the 1980s. Catch up quick: The Avalanche were the betting favorite when this season started, with the Lightning the second choice to win it all.NBC Sports had Colorado pegged as the legit...
