Vegas Golden Knights hiring Bruce Cassidy as coach a week after Bruins firing (reports)

It's all come down to this in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs: The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are poised to square off for the sport's ultimate prize. Will it be a three-peat for the Lightning? Or the first Cup in over 20 years for the Avs? Our ESPN hockey experts are here to make their picks for the Cup victors as well as which player will take home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO