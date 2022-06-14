ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Square, NY

King Kullen to close two Long Island locations next month

By Bob Doda, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XQUw_0gAlB4rO00

King Kullen is closing two of its stores on Long Island, a public relations firm announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Franklin Square will close on July 14 followed by Glen Cove on July 28, "upon expiration of their leases."

Shoppers tell News 12 the Franklin Square location has been their hometown supermarket for nearly five decades, and that it will be a big loss for the community.

People like Pat, of New Hyde Park, who come to the store because the bus stop is nearby are now going to have to figure out where to go to get their food.

"If I don't want to give up eating, I've got to find some place to shop," Pat says.

Lisa Dellipizzi, president of the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, says the King Kullen is an anchor store for the plaza, meaning people go to other stores because they're at the supermarket.

"It's very important to us as far as who is going to occupy this spot," Dellipizzi says.

The statement says there will be no layoffs, with employees reassigned or offered positions at other King Kullen locations.

The supermarket first opened in Queens in 1930. According to its site, the Smithsonian Institute acknowledges King Kullen as America's first supermarket.

There is no official word on whether another supermarket will take over the spaces.

Comments / 12

C. Vanessa
2d ago

What a shame! King Kulken grocery stores are really good stores! Their bakery items, especially the Italian bread is amazing! Their fresh fruit and vegetables are really good too. And most of the employees I have met were super nice! I can't wait until I go back to live on KI and get back to all the stores I enjoyed. I feel bad so many KK stores have closed and are closing still.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Leonardo's celebrates 50 years un Rockville Centre

The pandemic wreaked havoc on small businesses across the country, causing many longtime local staples to shutter their doors amidst the economic fallout. But, Leonardo’s Hair Design in Rockville Centre was able to make it through that tumultuous time and many others and celebrated its 50th anniversary on June 1.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longisland.com

Izumi Opens Fourth Location in West Babylon

Izumi Sushi and Hibachi Steak House has opened up in West Babylon. According to a report in GreaterBabylon.com, this is the chain’s fourth location. Others include Holbrook, Commack, and Levittown. The menu features a variety of sushi rolls and hibachi specials. Appetizers include BBQ Squid, grilled squid with kitchen...
WEST BABYLON, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: June 16 to June 23, 2022

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244. Family Festival. St. Philip & James School, 1...
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Glen Cove, NY
City
Hyde Park, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Business
City
Franklin Square, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Beachgoers will have to ‘share the shore’

— When space allows, round your path around shorebird flocks and individual birds to give them enough space to feed and rest. — Stay away from roped off areas where shorebirds are raising their young. — Let birds tend to their nests and babies in the safety of the dry...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Public Relations#The Smithsonian Institute
Daily Voice

Detours To Start On Long Island Expressway In Islip

Overnight roadwork on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County could bring delays in the coming weeks, according to the Department of Transportation. Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, eastbound traffic on I-495 will be detoured onto South Service Road between Sagtikos State Parkway (Exit 53) and Veterans Memorial Highway (Exit 57) in Islip.
ISLIP, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Patchogue’s new Stereo Garden, the spot for modern weddings and events

This is not your mother’s Stereo Garden. In fact, the new owners of the former nightclub in Patchogue want it to be more like your grandmother’s Stereo Garden. “Back in the day, before it was a club, this place was a banquet hall, a gathering space for the community, a place to make memories,” said Paola Navarro, who along with her husband, Carlos, signed a 30-year lease for the huge building at 9 Railroad Ave.
PATCHOGUE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
cnyhomepage.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in New York

DEER PARK, N.Y. (WWTI) — One lucky winner who purchased a Powerball ticket on Long Island is taking home a life-changing amount of money. According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket for the June 13 Powerball drawing was sold in Deer Park, New York. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000,000.
DEER PARK, NY
newheadlines.art

Fishing Charters Moriches Ny

Fishing Charters Moriches Ny. New for 2019 we will be booking for full day shark and tuna trips. Fun in the sun excursions. Sailing out of center moriches, ny book a charter cruise the waters of long island long island is a beautiful place to visit and explore. Captain brian donohue has over 30 years experience fishing moriches bay & the atlantic ocean. We can accommodate 1 to 6 people on our 30’ sea ray weekender.
MORICHES, NY
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Residents of E. Bedell St. say no to condos

A proposed 24-unit condominium project for the empty lot at 104 E. Bedell St. met opposition from about 35 residents at a public hearing Monday night. The property has been unoccupied since the financially troubled West Wind Yacht Club was damaged beyond repair in 2012 by Hurricane Sandy. Before residents...
FREEPORT, NY
untappedcities.com

David’s Island: New Rochelle’s Abandoned, Unsellable Treasure

Just off the coast of New Rochelle, mixed in amongst a plethora of condo and mansion-dotted islands, lurks an ominously green, seemingly untouched patch of land, known as David’s Island. This speck of greenery, with its soaring bush and rocky edges, hides a century of military history, ambitious projects, and long-forgotten controversy between its rich pine and poplar trunks.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy