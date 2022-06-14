King Kullen to close two Long Island locations next month

King Kullen is closing two of its stores on Long Island, a public relations firm announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Franklin Square will close on July 14 followed by Glen Cove on July 28, "upon expiration of their leases."

Shoppers tell News 12 the Franklin Square location has been their hometown supermarket for nearly five decades, and that it will be a big loss for the community.

People like Pat, of New Hyde Park, who come to the store because the bus stop is nearby are now going to have to figure out where to go to get their food.

"If I don't want to give up eating, I've got to find some place to shop," Pat says.

Lisa Dellipizzi, president of the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, says the King Kullen is an anchor store for the plaza, meaning people go to other stores because they're at the supermarket.

"It's very important to us as far as who is going to occupy this spot," Dellipizzi says.

The statement says there will be no layoffs, with employees reassigned or offered positions at other King Kullen locations.

The supermarket first opened in Queens in 1930. According to its site, the Smithsonian Institute acknowledges King Kullen as America's first supermarket.

There is no official word on whether another supermarket will take over the spaces.