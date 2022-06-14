Sampling surfaces for COVID-19 at public health laboratories

We aimed to establish a computerized diagnostic model to predict placenta accrete spectrum (PAS) disorders based on T2-weighted MR imaging. We recruited pregnant women with clinically suspected PAS disorders between January 2015 and December 2018 in our institution. All preoperative T2-weighted imaging (T2WI) MR images were manually outlined on the picture archive communication system terminal server. A nnU-Net network for automatic segmentation and the corresponding radiomics features extracted from the segmented region were applied to build a radiomics-clinical model for PAS disorders identification. Taking the surgical or pathological findings as the reference standard, we compared this computerized model's diagnostic performance in detecting PAS disorders. In the training cohort, our model combining both radiomics and clinical characteristics yielded an accuracy of 0.771, a sensitivity of 0.854, and a specificity of 0.750 in identifying PAS disorders. In the testing cohort, this model achieved a segmentation mean Dice coefficient of 0.890 and yielded an accuracy of 0.825, a sensitivity of 0.830 and a specificity of 0.822. In the external validation cohort, this computer-aided diagnostic model yielded an accuracy of 0.690, a sensitivity of 0.929 and a specificity of 0.467 in identifying placenta increta. In the present study, a machine learning model based on preoperative T2WI-based imaging had high accuracy in identifying PAS disorders in respect of surgical and histological findings.

