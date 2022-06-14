ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sampling surfaces for COVID-19 at public health laboratories

By administration
newsatw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurface sampling for SARS-CoV-2 RNA has shown promise to detect the exposure of environments to infected individuals shedding the virus who would not otherwise be detected. Now a new study, published in mSystems shows that the methodology used to detect COVID-19 in nasal swabs at public health clinics, viral transport medium...

newsatw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence reveals a never-before described 3D structure in rotavirus spike protein

Of the three groups of rotavirus that cause gastroenteritis in people, called groups A, B and C, groups A and C affect mostly children and are the best characterized. On the other hand, of group B, which causes severe diarrhea predominantly in adults, little is known about the tip of the virus's spike protein, called VP8* domain, which mediates the infection of cells in the gut.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New strain of extensively drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae detected in Austria

Given that there is no vaccine available against gonorrhea, diagnosing this sexually transmitted infection early, treating it effectively and notifying sexual partners are cornerstones of controlling disease spread. However, Neisseria gonorrhoeae has developed resistance to all classes of antimicrobials since the beginning of treatment with them in the 1930s. As...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A new technology offers treatment for HIV infection through a single injection

A new study from Tel Aviv University offers a new and unique treatment for AIDS which may be developed into a vaccine or a one time treatment for patients with HIV. The study examined the engineering of type B white blood cells in the patient's body so as to secrete anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. The study was led by Dr. Adi Barzel and the Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad, both from the school of neurobiology, biochemistry and biophysics at the George S. Wise faculty of life sciences and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies in collaboration with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). The study was conducted in collaboration with additional researchers from Israel and the US. The study was published in Nature Biotechnology.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Direct identification of A-to-I editing sites with nanopore native RNA sequencing

Inosine is a prevalent RNA modification in animals and is formed when an adenosine is deaminated by the ADAR family of enzymes. Traditionally, inosines are identified indirectly as variants from Illumina RNA-sequencing data because they are interpreted as guanosines by cellular machineries. However, this indirect method performs poorly in protein-coding regions where exons are typically short, in non-model organisms with sparsely annotated single-nucleotide polymorphisms, or in disease contexts where unknown DNA mutations are pervasive. Here, we show that Oxford Nanopore direct RNA sequencing can be used to identify inosine-containing sites in native transcriptomes with high accuracy. We trained convolutional neural network models to distinguish inosine from adenosine and guanosine, and to estimate the modification rate at each editing site. Furthermore, we demonstrated their utility on the transcriptomes of human, mouse and Xenopus. Our approach expands the toolkit for studying adenosine-to-inosine editing and can be further extended to investigate other RNA modifications.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Plant compound effective against lung cancer in laboratory setting

Lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the world, with 1.8 million people dying from the condition in 2020. Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) found a plant compound to be effective at stopping the growth of lung cancer cells in a laboratory setting.
CANCER
Nature.com

A synergistic core for human brain evolution and cognition

How does the organization of neural information processing enable humans' sophisticated cognition? Here we decompose functional interactions between brain regions into synergistic and redundant components, revealing their distinct information-processing roles. Combining functional and structural neuroimaging with meta-analytic results, we demonstrate that redundant interactions are predominantly associated with structurally coupled, modular sensorimotor processing. Synergistic interactions instead support integrative processes and complex cognition across higher-order brain networks. The human brain leverages synergistic information to a greater extent than nonhuman primates, with high-synergy association cortices exhibiting the highest degree of evolutionary cortical expansion. Synaptic density mapping from positron emission tomography and convergent molecular and metabolic evidence demonstrate that synergistic interactions are supported by receptor diversity and human-accelerated genes underpinning synaptic function. This information-resolved approach provides analytic tools to disentangle information integration from coupling, enabling richer, more accurate interpretations of functional connectivity, and illuminating how the human neurocognitive architecture navigates the trade-off between robustness and integration.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rna#Vtm
Nature.com

A computerized diagnostic model for automatically evaluating placenta accrete spectrum disorders based on the combined MR radiomics-clinical signatures

We aimed to establish a computerized diagnostic model to predict placenta accrete spectrum (PAS) disorders based on T2-weighted MR imaging. We recruited pregnant women with clinically suspected PAS disorders between January 2015 and December 2018 in our institution. All preoperative T2-weighted imaging (T2WI) MR images were manually outlined on the picture archive communication system terminal server. A nnU-Net network for automatic segmentation and the corresponding radiomics features extracted from the segmented region were applied to build a radiomics-clinical model for PAS disorders identification. Taking the surgical or pathological findings as the reference standard, we compared this computerized model's diagnostic performance in detecting PAS disorders. In the training cohort, our model combining both radiomics and clinical characteristics yielded an accuracy of 0.771, a sensitivity of 0.854, and a specificity of 0.750 in identifying PAS disorders. In the testing cohort, this model achieved a segmentation mean Dice coefficient of 0.890 and yielded an accuracy of 0.825, a sensitivity of 0.830 and a specificity of 0.822. In the external validation cohort, this computer-aided diagnostic model yielded an accuracy of 0.690, a sensitivity of 0.929 and a specificity of 0.467 in identifying placenta increta. In the present study, a machine learning model based on preoperative T2WI-based imaging had high accuracy in identifying PAS disorders in respect of surgical and histological findings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep tissue multi-photon imaging using adaptive optics with direct focus sensing and shaping

High-resolution optical imaging deep in tissues is challenging because of optical aberrations and scattering of light caused by the complex structure of living matter. Here we present an adaptive optics three-photon microscope based on analog lock-in phase detection for focus sensing and shaping (ALPHA-FSS). ALPHA-FSS accurately measures and effectively compensates for both aberrations and scattering induced by specimens and recovers subcellular resolution at depth. A conjugate adaptive optics configuration with remote focusing enables in vivo imaging of fine neuronal structures in the mouse cortex through the intact skull up to a depth of 750"‰Âµm below the pia, enabling near-non-invasive high-resolution microscopy in cortex. Functional calcium imaging with high sensitivity and high-precision laser-mediated microsurgery through the intact skull were also demonstrated. Moreover, we achieved in vivo high-resolution imaging of the deep cortex and subcortical hippocampus up to 1.1"‰mm below the pia within the intact brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

500 metagenome-assembled microbial genomes from 30 subtropical estuaries in South China

As a unique geographical transition zone, the estuary is considered as a model environment to decipher the diversity, functions and ecological processes of microbial communities, which play important roles in the global biogeochemical cycle. Here we used surface water metagenomic sequencing datasets to construct metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) from 30 subtropical estuaries at a large scale along South China. In total, 500 dereplicated MAGs with completeness"‰â‰¥"‰50% and contamination"‰â‰¤"‰10% were obtained, among which more than one-thirds (n"‰="‰207 MAGs) have a completeness"‰â‰¥"‰70%. These MAGs are dominated by taxa assigned to the phylum Proteobacteria (n"‰="‰182 MAGs), Bacteroidota (n"‰="‰110) and Actinobacteriota (n"‰="‰104). These draft genomes can be used to study the diversity, phylogenetic history and metabolic potential of microbiota in the estuary, which should help improve our understanding of the structure and function of these microorganisms and how they evolved and adapted to extreme conditions in the estuarine ecosystem.
WORLD
Nature.com

Cell type matching in single-cell RNA-sequencing data using FR-Match

Reference cell atlases powered by single cell and spatial transcriptomics technologies are becoming available to study healthy and diseased tissue at single cell resolution. One important use of these data resources is to compare cell types from new dataset with cell types in the reference atlases to evaluate their phenotypic similarities and differences, for example, for identifying novel cell types under disease conditions. For this purpose, rigorously-validated computational algorithms are needed to perform these cell type matching tasks that can compare datasets from different experiment platforms and sample types. Here, we present significant enhancements to FR-Match (v2.0)-a multivariate nonparametric statistical testing approach for matching cell types in query datasets to reference atlases. FR-Match v2.0 includes a normalization procedure to facilitate cross-platform cluster-level comparisons (e.g., plate-based SMART-seq and droplet-based 10X Chromium single cell and single nucleus RNA-seq and spatial transcriptomics) and extends the pipeline to also allow cell-level matching. In the use cases evaluated, FR-Match showed robust and accurate performance for identifying common and novel cell types across tissue regions, for discovering sub-optimally clustered cell types, and for cross-platform and cross-sample cell type matching.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Laboratories
MedicalXpress

Quantifying the live microbes on your plate

Many have hypothesized that bacteria and other "friendly" live microorganisms consumed through the diet can play an important role in health. Reduction in dietary microbe consumption has likely contributed to an "impoverished" gut microbiota, which may lead to improper immune system development and an increase in chronic diseases, among other negative health outcomes. But one of the first steps toward understanding the role of dietary microbes in health is to quantify the number of live microorganisms we consume today in our diets, through foods as well as probiotic supplements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dual-responsive nanoparticles loading bevacizumab and gefitinib for molecular targeted therapy against non-small cell lung cancer

The combination of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) is newly available for molecular targeted therapy against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in clinic. However, the therapeutic benefits remain unsatisfying due to the poor drug delivery to targets of interest. In this study, we developed bevacizumab-coated gefitinib-loaded nanoparticles (BCGN) with dual-responsive drug release for inhibiting tumor angiogenesis and phosphorylation of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). Through an exogenous corona strategy, bevacizumab is easily coated on gefitinib-loaded nanoparticles via electrostatic interaction. After intravenous injection, BCGN are efficiently accumulated in NSCLC tumors as confirmed by dual-model imaging. Bevacizumab is released from BCGN upon oxidation in tumor microenvironment, whereas gefitinib is released after beingÂ internalized by tumor cells and disassembled in reduction cytoplasm. The dual-responsive release of bevacizumab and gefitinib significantly inhibits tumor growth in both A549 and HCC827 human NSCLC models. Our approach provides a promising strategy to improve combinational molecular targeted therapy of NSCLC with precisely controlled drug release.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Exposure to High Levels of Air Pollution in Early Life Impacts Brain Connectivity

Higher exposure to air pollution is associated with higher functional connectivity among several brain regions in preadolescents, while exposure to traffic noise was not, according to a study led by ISGlobal, an institution supported by ”la Caixa” Foundation. The findings also identify the first years of life as the most sensitive period of exposure to air pollution.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Route, origin & valence matter: towards sophisticated next-generation vaccines to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 188 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Cell, Afkhami and colleagues systematically compared different routes of vaccine delivery, origin of the vaccine platform as well as valence of the vaccine and demonstrated that the respiratory mucosal delivery of a trivalent chimpanzee's adenovirus (Ad)-vectored vaccine is superior to any other of the tested conditions in inducing broadly-acting immunity and protection against current severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and possibly future variants of concern (VOC).1.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Multigenerational laboratory culture of pelagic ctenophores and CRISPR"“Cas9 genome editing in the lobate Mnemiopsis leidyi

Despite long-standing experimental interest in ctenophores due to their unique biology, ecological influence and evolutionary status, previous work has largely been constrained by the periodic seasonal availability of wild-caught animals and difficulty in reliably closing the life cycle. To address this problem, we have developed straightforward protocols that can be easily implemented to establish long-term multigenerational cultures for biological experimentation in the laboratory. In this protocol, we describe the continuous culture of the Atlantic lobate ctenophore Mnemiopsis leidyi. A rapid 3-week egg-to-egg generation time makes Mnemiopsis suitable for a wide range of experimental genetic, cellular, embryological, physiological, developmental, ecological and evolutionary studies. We provide recommendations for general husbandry to close the life cycle of Mnemiopsis in the laboratory, including feeding requirements, light-induced spawning, collection of embryos and rearing of juveniles to adults. These protocols have been successfully applied to maintain long-term multigenerational cultures of several species of pelagic ctenophores, and can be utilized by laboratories lacking easy access to the ocean. We also provide protocols for targeted genome editing via microinjection with CRISPR"“Cas9 that can be completed within ~2 weeks, including single-guide RNA synthesis, early embryo microinjection, phenotype assessment and sequence validation of genome edits. These protocols provide a foundation for using Mnemiopsis as a model organism for functional genomic analyses in ctenophores.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Abdominal adipose tissue and liver fat imaging in very low birth weight adults born preterm: birth cohort with sibling-controls

Preterm birth at very low birth weight (VLBW,"‰<"‰1500Â g) is associated with an accumulation of cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors from childhood at least to middle age. Small-scale studies suggest that this could partly be explained by increased visceral or ectopic fat. We performed magnetic resonance imaging on 78 adults born preterm at VLBW in Finland between 1978 and 1990 and 72 term same-sex siblings as controls, with a mean age of 29Â years. We collected T1-weighted images from the abdomen, and magnetic resonance spectra from the liver, subcutaneous abdominal adipose tissue, and tibia. The adipose tissue volumes of VLBW adults did not differ from their term siblings when adjusting for age, sex, and maternal and perinatal factors. The mean differences were as follows: subcutaneous âˆ’"‰0.48% (95% CI âˆ’"‰14.8%, 16.3%), visceral 7.96% (95% CI âˆ’"‰10.4%, 30.1%), and total abdominal fat quantity 1.05% (95% CI âˆ’"‰13.7%, 18.4%). Hepatic triglyceride content was also similar. VLBW individuals displayed less unsaturation in subcutaneous adipose tissue (âˆ’"‰4.74%, 95% CI âˆ’"‰9.2%, âˆ’"‰0.1%) but not in tibial bone marrow (1.68%, 95% CI âˆ’"‰1.86%, 5.35%). VLBW adults displayed similar adipose tissue volumes and hepatic triglyceride content as their term siblings. Previously reported differences could thus partly be due to genetic or environmental characteristics shared between siblings. The VLBW group displayed less unsaturation in subcutaneous abdominal adipose tissue, suggesting differences in its metabolic activity and energy storage.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of monoclonal antibodies and antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 in Syrian hamsters

The spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the major antigen stimulating the host's protective immune response. Here we assessed the efficacy of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) sublineage BA.1 variants in Syrian hamsters. Of the FDA-approved therapeutic mAbs tested (that is, REGN10987/REGN10933, COV2-2196/COV2-2130 and S309), only COV2-2196/COV2-2130 efficiently inhibited BA.1 replication in the lungs of hamsters, and this effect was diminished against a BA.1.1 variant possessing the S-R346K substitution. In addition, treatment of BA.1-infected hamsters with molnupiravir (a SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase inhibitor) or S-217622 (a SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor) strongly reduced virus replication in the lungs. These findings suggest that the use of therapeutic mAbs in Omicron-infected patients should be carefully considered due to mutations that affect efficacy, and demonstrate that the antiviral compounds molnupiravir and S-217622 are effective against Omicron BA.1 variants.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy