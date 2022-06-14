ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Jumping earthworms spread throughout Connecticut, destroying plant life

By Mark Sudol
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOY6l_0gAlAoDe00

A species of earthworms is spreading throughout the state and destroying plant life in the process.

Entomologist Gale Ridge with the Agriculture Experiment Station in New Haven says the worms can destabilize the soil and make it harder for some plants to grow.

They also can accumulate toxic metals like mercury and lead, which are then eaten by birds and other animals.

Ridge says you'll know when you see one of these earthworms.

"The jumping worms behave like snakes. The collar, which is behind the head with jumping worms, circles the entire body and is a creamy white color and it's flat," said Ridge.

Ridge says more Asian jumping worms have been reported since the end of last summer, primarily along the coast in Guilford and Clinton but also now in Fairfield County.

Ridge says the worms were first introduced deliberately to feed Australian platypuses at the Bronx Zoo in the 1940s. She says they spread after Superstorm Sandy.

"About 15,000 trees were brought down from the hurricane and processed mulch and the mulch was shipped out to surrounding areas," said Ridge.

The worms like to make cocoons in the mulch. They can raise carbon monoxide emissions by 50%.

Experts say there's not much you can do to get rid of the worms either as there's no pesticides. They recommend that you wash the roots of the plants before you put them in the ground and also be careful of mulch or potting soil that you buy.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Connecticut woman arrives home to find a bear in the house

June 15 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman arrived home from work to find her house occupied by an unusual burglar -- a bear. Shannon Davis said she arrived at her Winsted home Monday to find her cat was outside and staring at a window in an unusual way. "It was...
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New Haven, CT
Pets & Animals
State
Connecticut State
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
City
Guilford, CT
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
i95 ROCK

Vacation Review Goes Horribly Wrong for Connecticut

I love Connecticut, but anyone who knows me will tell you, I'm a biblical glutton for punishment. One of the only things I like more than the Nutmeg State, is someone that can make me laugh, a person like Alex Traynor. Today, I opened Alex's Youtube video titled "Vacation Review: Connecticut" and enjoyed every second of the 7+ minute video.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Invasive jumping worm rapidly creeping across Connecticut

There's a new environmental threat crawling across Connecticut, and it's not a new tick. A ravenous species of erratic moving earthworms sometimes called 'jumping worms’ have made their way into the state. Experts say the worms are dangerous to ecosystems, often destabilizing soil and potentially increasing erosion and making...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Toni Koraza

Maine to face prolonged food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food shortages in this day and age?. Food shortages have been happening across the nation due to inflation, pent-up demand, and supply chain challenges. Maine is no stranger to food insecurity and similar issues.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Worms#Plant Life#Birds#Asian#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
105.5 The Wolf

6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds

I've said it many times before that if I had Jeff Bezos' money, I would dine out seven days a week because there are so many phenomenal restaurants throughout Connecticut. I've written many articles about some of the finest and best-known eateries in the state, such as Sal e pepe in Newtown, Millwright's in Simsbury, and the White Horse Country Pub and Tavern in New Preston. Still, there are hundreds more that I call "under the radar" restaurants. So join me as I feature 6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP 22News

130 antique cars racing to Connecticut this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – The Great Race is coming to the New England Air Museum for the first time. As we continue our Summer Fun in Western Mass segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Stephanie Abrams, CEO & President of the New England Air Museum shares the details on the event.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy