Dying Light 2 kicks off its five-year plan of post-launch support today, June 14, with In The Footsteps of a Nightrunner, the first live event that reshapes the in-game economy and rewards track in a daily, weekly, and seasonal context. In this new story chapter, you can earn exclusive items and weapons while taking on new challenges meant to give Dying Light 2 players something new to do every day. Here's everything you need to know about the new Dying Light 2 seasonal event, including how to start it and how to finish it--plus all that sweaty running for your life in between.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO