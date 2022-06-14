ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Christian camp in Holmes County says storm damage cuts off access to property

WKYC
 2 days ago

NBC4 Columbus

Tornados confirmed in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County earlier this week. The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. Monday near Chesterville, Morrow County, and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of the tornado, […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Holmes County, OH
Holmes County, OH
ashlandsource.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued Thursday afternoon for Ashland

ASHLAND — A severe thunderstorm warning went into effect Thursday afternoon for Ashland and parts of Richland counties. The National Weather Service gives the area a 20% chance of yet another thunder storm until 2:45 p.m. The warning comes when nearly 3,000 people throughout Ashland County have yet to...
ASHLAND, OH
10TV

NWS: 3 EF1 tornadoes touched down in 4 Ohio counties Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in multiple Ohio counties on Monday night. According to preliminary reports, the tornadoes happened within a 16-minute span as a round of severe storms passed through central Ohio. Surveys conducted by the NWS rated all three as...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Overnight storms cause serious damage in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Severe storms made their way throughout much of the Northeast Ohio region Monday evening resulting in a multitude of alerts for tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood advisories. Tuscarawas County was among the hardest hit areas of the region with high winds causing...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Storms cause significant damage and power outages in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -There were no major injuries in Richland county after severe storm damage Monday night into Tuesday morning. There were several downed trees and power lines reported and thousands were still without power. Some of the extensive damage included a roof that blew off of an apartment...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

NWS confirms tornado in Richland County during Monday night thunderstorms

RICHLAND COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Monday night when powerful thunderstorms roared through Richland County. The strength and duration of the twister in a rural, southeast part of the county is still being determined, according to Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Petrycki.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Crawford, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Richland The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Richland County in north central Ohio Central Ashland County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 154 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crestline, or 8 miles northwest of Mansfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Crestline, Hayesville, Polk, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, North Robinson, Mifflin, Rowsburg, Nankin, Shenandoah, Olivesburg and Mohicanville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coshocton County working to restore power

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – Repairs to get power back to central Ohio are underway, but in some parts of the state, the wait could be several more days. Coshocton County’s power isn’t expected to fully return until at least Saturday night at 11. Jennifer Smailes lives in Jackson Township and has been relying on […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH

