University of Delaware Names Local Students to Spring 2022 Dean’s List

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — With schools letting out for the summer, it’s also the end of the line for one beloved school van driver in Delaware County. He picked Wednesday as the day to retire after making a very special promise to one student. That’s a wrap. After eight years of driving children to and from school, this is Jim Ruane’s final spin behind the wheel of his Southeast Delco school van. Good old van No. 46. The kids call him “Mr. Jim.” What does he make of all this attention? “I don’t want it,” Ruane said. “I’d rather be behind the scenes.” Ruane,...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO