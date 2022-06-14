ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

University of Delaware Names Local Students to Spring 2022 Dean’s List

By Kathy Brown
hk-now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, DE (06/14/2022)– Students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s...

hk-now.com

Comments / 0

Related
hk-now.com

Marianne Herbst Named to Washington College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

CHESTERTOWN, MD (06/15/2022)– Marianne Herbst of Haddam was named to Washington College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. In order to earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester. “This is a notable achievement that marks an excellent academic performance,” said...
HADDAM, CT
delawarepublic.org

ChristianaCare welcomes 105 new resident doctors in Long Coat Ceremony

Residents from from 27 different programs across 22 states join ChristianaCare residency programs. ChristianaCare welcomed 105 new residents from around the country Friday in a Long Coat Ceremony. Medical students wear short coats while they’re still in school, but once they graduate and begin their residency, they receive a long...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Appoquinimink: No plans to drop letter grades

A flyer for an Appoquinimink School District professional development workshop left some people thinking that the district was ditching a grade-scale system for next year. They are not. “The workshop, originally titled, ‘Ungrading & Portfolio Lens Crash Course’ was an attempt at a catchy title that we now regret,” said Lilian Miles, Appoquinimink’s public information officer, in an email to ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Delaware Children’s Museum ‘Great Place For A Staycation’ With Tons To Do For Kids Of All Ages

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — This week, SummerFest heads to the First State. You’ll find lots of fun things to do along the Wilmington riverfront — from restaurants to mini-golf to minor league baseball. But for the kids, one cool spot really stands out. You can’t miss the big yellow building on the riverfront. We’re at the Delaware Children’s Museum. “3,700 square feet of fun and learning opportunities throughout the entire museum,” said Jen Bush, executive director of the Delaware Children’s Museum. “We have seven permanent exhibits. We have a huge climbing structure that you see when you first enter the museum. Whether...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#College#Merit Pages News Newark#Gpa
WBOC

Delaware to Hold Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

DOVER, Del.- The 36th Annual Delaware Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be held statewide Wednesday, June 22 through Friday, June 24 and involve more than 500 law enforcement officers. This year’s Torch Run will be a three-day event. On Wednesday, June 22, upstate, at 9 a.m., it...
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: 4-Day Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Underway In Wilmington, Celebrating 35th Year

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest is hitting a high note on Friday, taking a road trip down the road to Wilmington. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is underway, celebrating its 35th year. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast. It attracts some of the best jazz musicians in the country to Rodney Square. The festival is free to attend, but don’t think you’re getting gipped on entertainment. Some of the brightest jazz musicians in the country are here, as well as some newcomers — and they hope you’ll come too. “I love jazz and glad...
WILMINGTON, DE
The 74

In Delaware, How a District ‘Started Slow to Go Fast’ on a New Math Curriculum

This is the second in a series of pieces from a Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts in Delaware that have adopted high-quality mathematics curricula. Appoquinimink School District in Middletown, Delaware is four years into its adoption of Bridges, a comprehensive PK-5 mathematics curriculum that focuses on understanding concepts, proficiency with key skills, and […]
phl17.com

Free football clinic at this Delaware gym

Do you have kids that would love to learn how to play football from the pros!?. This Friday any students 10-16 years old can participate in The TITUS Free Community Football Clinic! PHL 17’s Alex Butler went to Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington Delaware to learn what it takes to go pro! Get more info here: https://www.thechasefieldhouse.com/free-community-football-titus.
WILMINGTON, DE
the University of Delaware

Applications accepted for DTCC Tuition Waiver Exchange Program

The University of Delaware Human Resources is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 Tuition Waiver Exchange Program lottery with Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC). This exchange program waives the fall and spring tuition for one dependent enrolled on a full-time basis (a minimum of 12 credit hours) in a degree-granting...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia. Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list. A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Beloved Delaware County School Van Driver ‘Mr. Jim’ Ruane Retires After Making Special Promise To Student

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — With schools letting out for the summer, it’s also the end of the line for one beloved school van driver in Delaware County. He picked Wednesday as the day to retire after making a very special promise to one student. That’s a wrap. After eight years of driving children to and from school, this is Jim Ruane’s final spin behind the wheel of his Southeast Delco school van. Good old van No. 46. The kids call him “Mr. Jim.” What does he make of all this attention? “I don’t want it,” Ruane said. “I’d rather be behind the scenes.” Ruane,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Local Officials React to ChristianaCare’s Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

WEST GROVE, PA — Rep. John Lawrence (R-West Grove); Sen. Carolyn Comitta (D-West Chester); Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline; and Penn Township Supervisor Victor Mantegna are optimistic about yesterday’s announced that ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

The City of Wilmington formally celebrates Pride Month

The City of Wilmington formally acknowledged Pride Month with a flag raising ceremony in Rodney Square. Mayor Mike Purzycki read the Pride Month Proclamation during the event, and took the opportunity to denounce the discrimination against LGBTQ+ community seen many places across the country, while urging the residents of Wilmington to celebrate the community.
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

BREAKING NEWS: Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “Today’s announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Delaware County leaders debut bills aimed to protect Pennsylvania from for-profit health care

The legislation was among a series of proposed bills that are intended to “deter private equity from abusing Pennsylvania health care systems in the future.”. As the fate of Crozer Health hospitals remains tenuous, Delaware County elected officials unveiled a bill on Thursday that would prohibit for-profit entities from owning or managing hospitals in Pennsylvania.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania school board approves controversial book policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week, Continuous Next Weekend in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week and continuously next weekend on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the U.S. 322/Commodore Barry Bridge (Exit 4) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for expansion dam replacement and milling and paving operations under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Delaware’s largest outdoor cultural festival is back in full swing

The St. Anthony’s Italian Festival in Wilmington is back in full swing after 2 years of the pandemic almost completely halting operations. Anthony Albence is a parish trustee and part of the festival’s steering committee. He says while this year is a bit different than years past, the festival is essentially back to normal.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy