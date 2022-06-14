ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

‘It Paints a Gruesome Picture’: ‘Graphic’ Evidence Inside Home of Missing Florida Woman Points to Husband as Killer, Authorities Say

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say the evidence from inside the home of a woman who was reported missing indicates that she was likely murdered by her husband. Investigators are now seeking the public’s help in locating Irene Lanning Xeniti, 53, just days after her husband, Ian Andrew Lanning, 54, was...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 39

Cali swangin
2d ago

And this is why we don’t blink an eye to little children being gunned down in their classrooms. All of the comments regarding this issue were catered towards a joke rather than seeing the seriousness of the situation. The man’s wife is missing and it’s a possibility he killed her. What’s funny about that?

Reply(2)
5
ak78
2d ago

eye for a eye. One eye is squirel hunting the other is frog hunting

Reply(1)
16
Nope.
2d ago

Why is it that the person with the crazy eye always kills the people in their houses??

Reply(1)
6
Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
The US Sun

Harmony Montgomery update: Shocking new details about dad Adam’s arrest in home at center of hunt for missing girl, 8

A FATHER was arrested for stalking his wife in the same house where 15 months later officers would center the search for his missing eight-year-old daughter. Law enforcement wheeled a refrigerator in and out of Adam Montgomery's former home on Tuesday, along with other potential pieces of evidence, as the futile, months-long search for Harmony continued.
MANCHESTER, NH
Law & Crime

‘Tragedies Like This Are Almost Incomprehensible’: Florida Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Father with Unsecured Firearm

A 26-year-old mother of three in Florida was arrested after her 2-year-old son got hold of an unsecured firearm and fatally shot his father, law enforcement authorities say. Marie Ayala was taken into custody last week and charged with multiple crimes stemming from the shooting death of her husband, 26-year-old Reggie Mabry.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
People

Trial Begins for Woman Accused of Murdering Husband — Who'd Once Been Her Stepfather — with Kitchen Knife

Opening statements began Thursday morning in the murder trial of Danielle Redlick, a Florida woman who is accused of stabbing her husband to death in 2019. Redlick, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Michael Redlick. Prosecutors allege that after Danielle Redlick stabbed him to death, she waited 11 hours to call for help, during which time she allegedly swiped through a dating app.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Murder#A Little Respect#Forensic Evidence#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
The Independent

Mother sues TikTok for 10-year-old daughter’s death

The mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who allegedly died while copying a social media “black out” challenge has sued TikTok for her wrongful death.Nylah Anderson, who died in December 2021, was at home when her family said the “happy” child attempted the “black out” challenge and died.Analysis of her phone found Nylah had watched a “black out” challenge video on TikTok at the time of her death, Ms Anderson’s attorney Jeffrey Goodman told Bloomberg News.She allegedly discovered the challenge on her “for you” page on TikTok, which recommends videos to users. Her mother, Tawainna Anderson’s said her daughter was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy