Evansville, IN

EVSC hosts open job interviews

By Jessica Jacoby
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Looking for a job? The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) might be able to help.

During the month of June, EVSC will be hosting open interview dates for jobs in food services and their extended day centers for before and after school care.

EVSC Officials said food service interviews will take place at the EVSC Administration Building which is located at 951 Walnut Street. No experience is necessary. Employees will work 3 hours a day, Monday through Friday with summers off.

The extended day interviews will be at Central Library’s Browning Room at 200 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The work is part time and pay starts at $10.20 hourly. The job also includes paid training and employee bonuses

Here are the dates for these interviews:

Food Service

  • Tuesday, June 14, from 8 – 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 23, from 8 – 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, June 30, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Extended Day Center

  • Wednesday, June 22, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.
You can find more information on job opening within the EVSC here .

