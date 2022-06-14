Bexxie elevates with engaging single "The Time"

Ever since the Seoul-based electronic musicians Uman Therma (aka Sala) and Yetsuby (aka Manda) were introduced by a mutual friend in 2018, the two—known collectively as Salamanda—have been crafting a finely detailed world together. Their name comes from a drawing of a salamander that Therma made, and they titled their 2019 debut single “Our Lair”—a gentle sketch for pulsing pads and synthesized pan flute—as a nod to the imaginary amphibian’s home. They released eight more singles in their first year, fleshing out the atmospheric contours of their musical universe with elements of ambient, classical minimalism, and Japanese kankyō ongaku, and their world-building has gotten more fanciful from there. They framed their first EP, 2020’s Glass Cage, which they released in the early months of the pandemic, as an allegory of a bird in an invisible cage; their 2021 album Sphere was inspired by bulbous shapes—“like boiled tomatoes or planet Earth, or maybe bubbles,” Sala has said.

