That sound you hear, after three long years, is the dinner bell. Inside the latest (June 16) print issue of Volume One – unless someone has already grabbed it! – is our “annual” Eat Scene dining guide. The “annual” is in quotation marks because, while it was published every year for more than a decade, Eat Scene went on hiatus for a few years during the pandemic. (Although, for the record, it’s always available online, too.) You undoubtedly know that the pandemic, the shutdowns, and the accompanying disruptions to labor markets and supply chains hit restaurants and bars particularly hard.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO