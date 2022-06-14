ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMTA holds ribbon cutting for new facility

By Matt Mathias
 2 days ago

A celebration that was delayed by COVID for more than two years is taking place on Tuesday in the City of Erie.

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority held a ribbon cutting at it’s new joint operations facility on East 14th Street.

The 72 million dollar project was funded by local, state, and federal government funding.

The building not only serves as a headquarters for EMTA, it also has 18,000 square feet of retail space located under a 300 space parking facility.

“Finally, that’s all I can say after about two and a half years of being in this building and these kinds of set backs. We’re able to have a beautiful day here in mid-city downtown Erie. Have a good event, good ribbon cutting, and show everybody the new mid-city downtown,” said Jeremy Peterson, EMTA CEO.

