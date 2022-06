Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser sent a special congratulations to the members of the Louisiana Special Olympics swim team and their coaches, Megan Danos and Kenny Guedry, for winning 11 medals in nine different events during the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Florida, last week. The eight members of the swim team were part of 58 Louisiana athletes competing in the games. From June 6-11, they competed against 5,500 athletes from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO