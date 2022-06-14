ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer star Neymar was just spotted in Miami Beach with his Brazilian Valentine

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

One, two, three. Awww.

Neymar is such a romantic.

The Brazilian footballer celebrated his country’s version of Valentine’s Day this weekend right here in Miami Beach.

Spies tell Miami.com Neymar showed up at local hotspot Baoli Miami with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Friday night.

The couple wasn’t alone, apparently; a group of about 30 people or so tagged along for dinner and an evening of partying.

The crew arrived late, around 10:45 p.m., and stayed until almost 3 a.m.

We were told the group of revelers sat at the table directly behind the DJ booth and were seen dancing, eating (sushi) and drinking, not necessarily in that order.

Neymar obviously had some more one on one time with Biancardi post meal.

On his Instagram he wished the model-designer a happy Dia Dos Namorados, Brazil’s Valentine’s Day that fell on Saturday.

Biancardi also posted a few pics of them together, kissing and snuggling all over the world.

But her latest snap on Tuesday shows palm trees against the sky; they seem to still be in Florida.

“The landscape I like the most,” said her caption in Portuguese.

Is a real estate move for these two next? We would not be surprised.

