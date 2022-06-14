Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Lanier; Lowndes; Mitchell; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lanier County in south central Georgia Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Lowndes County in south central Georgia Thomas County in south central Georgia Brooks County in south central Georgia Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Pelham to 8 miles northeast of Pavo to 6 miles north of Mayday, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Valdosta, Thomasville, Lake Park, Quitman, Hahira, Boston, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Barwick, Dillon, Everett, Merrillville, Moultrie Municipal A/P and Empress. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
