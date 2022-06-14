ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wakulla and northeastern Franklin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Carrabelle, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carrabelle, Sopchoppy, Carrabelle Beach, Morgan Place, Saint Teresa, Turkey Point, Mcintyre, Yent Place, Lanark Village and Curtis Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Tallahassee, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Jamieson, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Eight Mile Pond, Tallahassee Mall and Tallahassee Regional A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Dougherty; Miller; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN MILLER...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGHERTY...MITCHELL...BAKER AND EASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Pelham, Camilla, Baconton, Leary, Sale City, Babcock, Iveys Mill, Flint, Cotton, Holt, Boykin, Lester, Mimsville, Branchville, Greenough, Bellview, Milford and Hopeful. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT/545 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND HOUSTON COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...WEST CENTRAL GADSDEN AND NORTH CENTRAL LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA At 619 PM EDT/519 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to 7 miles north of Blountstown, moving west at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Marianna, Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malone, Sneads, Rehobeth, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood and Grimes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Lanier, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Lanier; Lowndes; Mitchell; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lanier County in south central Georgia Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Lowndes County in south central Georgia Thomas County in south central Georgia Brooks County in south central Georgia Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Pelham to 8 miles northeast of Pavo to 6 miles north of Mayday, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Valdosta, Thomasville, Lake Park, Quitman, Hahira, Boston, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Barwick, Dillon, Everett, Merrillville, Moultrie Municipal A/P and Empress. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Josh’s Noon First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 16, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for the viewing area today. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90′s, while the heat index (‘feel-like’) values will reach as high as 110 in some spots. Rain chances are on the smaller side, with a 30% chance of an isolated shower or two this afternoon once the sea breeze fires up.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Bartow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Bryan; Bulloch; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Carroll; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Cherokee; Clay; Clayton; Clinch; Cobb; Coffee; Colquitt; Cook; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Douglas; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Fayette; Forsyth; Fulton; Glascock; Glynn; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Long; Lumpkin; Macon; Marion; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pierce; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPLING ATKINSON BACON BAKER BALDWIN BARROW BARTOW BEN HILL BERRIEN BIBB BLECKLEY BRANTLEY BRYAN BULLOCH BUTTS CALHOUN CAMDEN CANDLER CARROLL CHARLTON CHATHAM CHATTAHOOCHEE CHEROKEE CLAY CLAYTON CLINCH COBB COFFEE COLQUITT COOK COWETA CRAWFORD CRISP DAWSON DEKALB DODGE DOOLY DOUGHERTY DOUGLAS EARLY ECHOLS EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GLASCOCK GLYNN GREENE GWINNETT HALL HANCOCK HARALSON HARRIS HEARD HENRY HOUSTON IRWIN JASPER JEFFERSON JEFF DAVIS JENKINS JOHNSON JONES LAMAR LANIER LAURENS LEE LIBERTY LONG LUMPKIN MACON MARION MCINTOSH MERIWETHER MILLER MITCHELL MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MUSCOGEE NEWTON OCONEE PAULDING PEACH PICKENS PIERCE PIKE POLK PULASKI PUTNAM QUITMAN RANDOLPH ROCKDALE SCHLEY SCREVEN SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TATTNALL TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL TIFT TOOMBS TREUTLEN TROUP TURNER TWIGGS UPSON WALTON WARE WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON WORTH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Dangerous heat expected this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Much of the eastern United States will experience higher moisture and temperatures that will create unbearable and dangerous heat for most of the work week. Most of the viewing area was placed under a Heat Advisory by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahassee for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County K9 dies of ‘heat-related injury’

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County K9 Drago died Tuesday after suffering a “heat-related injury” during a training exercise, the Sheriff’s Office said. Drago had served with the Sheriff’s Office since November 2017. “It really hurts to lose a member of the CCSO family,” Sheriff...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Meningitis Cases On The Rise, FL Health Officials Warn

County health officials throughout Florida are advising at-risk residents to be vaccinated in the wake of a continuing outbreak of meningitis. The Florida Department of Health said the number of cases identified in 2022 has now surpassed the five-year average for meningococcal bacteria disease cases in Florida. The Centers for...
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

Monticello Police Chief Fred Mosley honored for 30 years

Police Chief Fred Mosley was duly recognized at the Monticello City Council meeting last week for his long and dedicated service to the city. Captain Jack Pitts, with the Monticello Police Department (MPD), did the honors, presenting the chief with a plaque commemorating his 30 years of service to the city.
MONTICELLO, FL
greenepublishing.com

High-speed chase across state lines results in arrest of one

Madison County Sheriff David Harper reports that on Thursday morning, June 9, at approximately 9:07 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Communications Center received a call from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office reporting that one of their deputies was in pursuit of a silver sedan traveling into Madison County on SR 145 / Colin Kelly Highway at speeds of 135 miles per hour. Multiple Madison County Deputies responded to intercept the pursuit to prevent the fleeing vehicle from entering the city limits of Madison. Two MCSO deputies joined the pursuit near the intersection of Dusty Miller and Colin Kelly continuing south at speeds over 130 miles per hour. Moments after joining the pursuit, the Lowndes County patrol vehicle became disabled, and MCSO deputies took lead in the pursuit.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Wakulla County deputies arrest man in Hudson Park stabbing

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man in connection to a Tuesday night stabbing at Hudson Park in Crawfordville. Deputies had received a complaint of a possible disturbance at the Walmart, where a man appeared to be chasing someone, the press release says. Shortly after that, the 911 call about the stabbing at the park came in, according to the sheriff’s office.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL

