Wyoming County Schools to hold evening Pre-K/Head Start registration

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wyoming County Board of Education has announced that registration is now open for Pre-K/Head Start at Wyoming County Schools.

Evening registration sessions are scheduled to be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 14 at Westside High School, and from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 21 at Wyoming East High School.

Registration sessions will include speech screenings, developmental screenings, and vision & hearing screenings for potential students.

Walk-in sessions are welcomed, although it is encouraged that those hoping to partake in a registration schedule an appointment beforehand.

Appointments can be scheduled by contacting Deanna Bailey of the Wyoming County Board of Education by phone at (304) 732-6262 ext. 1204 or by email at dmbailey@k12.wv.us.

Appointments can also be scheduled through Medena Lester of MountainHeart Community Services, Inc. by phone at (304) 682-8271 ext. 110 or by email at mlester@mthtwv.org.

Children who are four years old prior to July 1, 2022 are eligible to register. Three year olds may also qualify, and are encouraged to apply as well.

For more information on Pre-K/Head Start registration and requirements, as well as other events and updates from Wyoming County Schools, visit the Wyoming County Schools website here.