ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jon Woods, Esq., Named Deputy General Counsel by the Zigong Lantern Group

By admin
getnews.info
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hunker Appeals Partner Joins Hunker’s Managing Partner, Thomas Hunker, Who Serves as Zigong Lantern Group’s General Counsel. Atlanta, GA/Fort Lauderdale, FL – June 14, 2022 – In a move to strengthen its legal department, Zigong Lantern Group, a market leader in the international light show arena, has appointed Hunker Appeals...

www.getnews.info

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
State
Illinois State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Georgia State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Florida Government
Local
Georgia Government
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

What We Know About the Proud Boys in the Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee

Some say the best way to make a big change is to start small. This appears to be the latest strategy of a local branch of far-right Proud Boys organization, which, over the past two years, has somewhat quietly infiltrated the ranks of the Republican Party's local governing body, the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.
MIAMI, FL
pointpubs.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES IS SET TO CALL POMPANO BEACH HOME

Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the developers of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, recently held a grand opening for an over 4,000 square foot sales gallery at 1380 S. Ocean Blvd, where the beachfront portion of the two-tower luxury condo project will be located. The project will also occupy the property across the street, along the Intracoastal Waterway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Woods
CBS Miami

Citizens Insurance draws 970 lawsuits a month

TALLAHASSEE - The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. was served with 3,881 lawsuits during the first four months of 2022, as its number of customers continued soaring. The average of 970 lawsuits a month was about 11.5 percent more than the average of 870 lawsuits a month during the same period in 2021, according to a report prepared for a meeting next week of the Claims Committee of the Citizens Board of Governors. The insurer also had 18,455 pending lawsuits as of April 30. "Citizens continues to experience an increasing trend in new, incoming lawsuits primarily attributable to the increasing number of policies...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Kosher Chobee opens in West Palm Beach; American Icon Brewery in Fort Lauderdale closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kosher Chobee, West Palm Beach This glatt kosher Middle Eastern-fusion restaurant (and strong candidate for best overall kosher eatery name) ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Investigation: School administrators kept ransomware details secret — then used them for private business

Former Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie helped write a report for a private company about how his school district responded to crisis situations, revealing details about a ransomware attack that the district had repeatedly refused to share with the public. The case study was co-authored by former district administrators Brian Katz and Philip Dunn, who started a company last year called ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Counsel#Media Relations#The Zigong Lantern Group#Zigong Lantern Group#Ga#Fl#Hunker Appeals#The Board Of Directors#American
Bay News 9

Florida police officer charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida police officer has been charged with fraudulently applying for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and low-interest loan. A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment Wednesday against the 44-year-old Coral Springs police officer, according to court records. The officer faces one count of wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Click10.com

Officials evacuate condominium building in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The residents of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach said they have until Friday night, to evacuate the building over safety concerns. Firefighters and police officers responded to the Hemispheres Condominium at 1965 South Ocean Dr. An electrical fire in a mechanical room in Bay North affected water and electricity to the four buildings in the complex.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy