Wicomico County, MD

Why the man accused of killing a Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy was given probation

By Maxine Streicher
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Austin Davidson is now charged with the murder of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hillard and is connected to a crime in Baltimore City. It was June 2019 when police said a 17-year-old Davidson was charged with robbing a Baltimore City McDonald's....

guest
2d ago

Once again the short comings and forever failures of Baltimore’s legal systems have consequences. Marilyn Moby’s infinite wisdom and her office have blood on their hands regarding the regrettable death of Glenn Hilliard. Shame on all those fools ..... especially her!

