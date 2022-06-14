Why the man accused of killing a Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy was given probation

(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday, June 13th, 2022, police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to multiple phone scams. At approximately 3:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Kenwood Road in the community of Oak Hill, for the report of a fraud complaint. When the officers arrived, they learned that the 90-year-old female victim received a phone call from someone pretending to be her granddaughter. The subject pretending to be her granddaughter told her that she was involved in a car crash and needed bail money for release. The victim then spoke to a person pretending to be her granddaughter’s lawyer. This second subject told the victim to obtain $15,000.00 cash from her bank and a “Deputy” would respond to her residence for pickup. Soon after, a white male with a goatee wearing a brown shirt and hat, sunglasses, and a yellow reflector vest came to the victim’s residence and took the cash from the victim.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO