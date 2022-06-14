ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Police identify body found in Pensacola park

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Pensacola Police investigators have identified the body found last week in a Pensacola park.

Saundra Sellers, 55, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, June 9 near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park.

Sellers was found by a city worker while he was cutting grass. Pensacola Police believe Seller’s death is suspicious and the cause of her death is still under investigation. The park is located near Alcaniz Street and Main Street.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Guest
1d ago

according to her facebook page she attempted to file police reports and they refused her. she was beaten and assaulted and they refused to help her. now she's dead in a park. we need an explination.

