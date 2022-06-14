Teenager shot in Brainerd Monday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While police continue to work on the mass shootings at McCallie Avenue and Cherry Street from past weekends, they continue to get more summertime shootings on their plate. Monday night a teenager was shot in Brainerd...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
A woman was shot on McCutcheon Road Wednesday night. A release says she suffered non life threatening injuries. The details are still unclear. According to the release investigators with the Robbery Division are looking into the situation. CPD is asking that anyone with any information call 423-643-5100 or submit a...
CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say a man faces several charges after shooting a 41-year-old woman Tuesday night. The shooting happened a little before 10 p.m. on the 3900 block of Blanchard Street. Police say the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Antwan Cook, was in a "heated verbal altercation"...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Owners of a bar in downtown Chattanooga were reprimanded by the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday for failing to report a fight that happened outside the bar to police. Scroll down to watch video of that fight. Westbound's manager spoke to the board after they were cited...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted in Hamilton County was arrested by Metro Police Wednesday. MNPD said South Precinct detectives arrested Carleo McElvain, 23, near an Apache Trail apartment building and recovered a pistol stolen during an April 14th robbery on Atrium Way. According to information regarding McElvain’s whereabouts,...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. News outlets cited an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in reporting that 31-year-old Rodney Harris was charged Tuesday in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga fire investigators have charged a man with setting a house fire a couple of weeks ago. They say Van Keith III set a fire in an occupied home June 3rd on Allin Street. They say he then fled the scene while it was burning. Firefighters...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a 72 year old man was shot and killed Sunday night. It happened at a home on Citico Avenue near Memorial hospital around 10:30 PM. Police found both the man and a 21 year old woman had been shot. Both were taken to...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers were treated for gunshot wounds in Chattanooga Monday night in two separate incidents, according to Chattanooga Police. A release says the first shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at an unknown location. Officers responded to a local hospital to find an 18-year-old suffering from...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a weapon on the 2700 block of Citico Avenue in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to police. Those shots left one 72-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old woman injured. A release from Chattanooga Police says the man was inside his home when he was shot....
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Columbus men were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. after being charged with fraud in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. A release said Maurion Jones, 22, and Montreo Jones, 28, were arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department on Tuesday. They also had pending charges in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. Chattanooga Police said in a statement that 36-year-old Alexis Lewis was charged Monday with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At its Thursday meeting, Chattanooga's Beer Board plans to consider 5 separate violations for Mary's Bar & Grill, which is where 3 people were killed and 14 others were shot on June 5th. The board's agenda, released on Tuesday, says it will question the establishment's owners...
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two Columbus men have been arrested for credit card and ID fraud after trying to make fraudulent purchases at an appliance store in Cordele. 22-year-old Maurion Jones and 28-year-old Montreo Jones have been locally charged with Financial Identity Fraud and Financial Transaction Card Fraud and also have pending charges in Tennessee after the men had used a fake ID to rent a moving truck in Chattanooga.
DALTON, Ga. — A man was shot dead outside a home in Dalton Saturday night after he accused a father of abducting his own children, according to a police report. The report identifies as the man who died as 50-year-old Harlan Steve Kendrick of Chatsworth. The man who shot him does not face charges as of Tuesday. Because of that, we are not identifying him in this story.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A runaway dump truck struck and killed two men in northwest Georgia on Tuesday, leaving two others with serious injuries. Local news outlets report the brakes failed on a dump truck that was carrying asphalt for a private paving project north of Rome. Floyd County...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been hospitalized after a wreck involving a vehicle carrying a crane in Cherokee County Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on Cumming Highway east of Arbor Hill Road. A vehicle...
Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced in the Superior Court of Chattooga County for a total of fifteen years with the first eight to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation. Milam was found guilty on the charges of 1st degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, failure...
CALHOUN, Ga. - Police say at least two people are dead after an accident at a construction site. The City of Floyd Police Department said two are dead and two other injured people were flown to a hospital. The construction site is on Old Dalton Road and New Rosedale Road in Calhoun.
