Hadley, MA

TommyCar Auto Group honors three students with scholarships

By Alysha Boynton
 2 days ago

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The TommyCar Auto Group is honoring three outstanding students with scholarships to help further their education.

The three recipients from Hopkins Academy in Hadley were presented with scholarship certificates worth $1,500 each.

The students were chosen for being exceptionally well-rounded, and being involved in their community by volunteering.

Carla Cosenzi, the president of TommyCar Auto Group, told 22News about how the scholarship was formed.

“We created this scholarship in memory of my dad Tom Cosenzi,” Cosensi said. “Education was always really important to him, and something he worked really hard to instill in my brother and I. So when he passed away we decided to honor him with a scholarship to the local high schools in his name.”

After the scholarships were presented, a brunch was held at Esselon Cafe in Hadley to honor the winners.

