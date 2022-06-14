ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Are kids more likely to have COVID vaccine reaction?

WCVB
 2 days ago

Are kids or adults more likely to...

www.wcvb.com

The Atlantic

Vaccines for the Littlest Kids Have Already Flopped

When Kishana Taylor enrolled her 3-year-old son, John, in preschool last fall, she figured COVID-19 immunizations for kids under-5 would arrive before the start of classes. Since then, she has delivered fraternal twins, now almost six months old—and there are still no vaccines for her kids. After John caught the coronavirus, he and his siblings had to duel the virus entirely unprotected, a reality that Taylor, a virologist at Rutgers University, never wanted them to face. “The only reason we put John in public school was because I thought he was getting a vaccine,” she told me. “I would have made different decisions, if we had known it was going to be put off this long.”
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
MedicalXpress

Study shines light on longevity of COVID-19 immune response

By uniting research from eight cohorts across the U.S., a group of researchers has accelerated collection of data integral in answering questions about immune responses needed for long lasting protection from SARS-CoV-2. The description of the cohorts, the assays used and the definitions for events were reported recently in the journal mSphere, an open access journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
sfbayca.com

Managing Covid-19 vaccine expectations for young children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is poised to approve Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. If remaining hurdles are cleared, the vaccines could be rolled out for children early next week. Like vaccines approved for adults, the protection offered is far from perfect, but it’s something.
SELF

Everyone Should Know How to Spot the Stages of Anaphylaxis

Many people with allergies experience mild symptoms, like itchy eyes, that are annoying but generally harmless. But some allergic reactions called anaphylaxis can be so severe that they become life-threatening. Anyone with allergies can experience anaphylaxis. However, some people with other underlying medical conditions, such as allergic asthma, may be even more susceptible to having a severe reaction, meaning it’s especially important for them to have anaphylaxis on their radar.
WebMD

Past COVID-19 Infection Could Play Role In Child Hepatitis

Hepatitis in children and prior coronavirus infections, according to new research from Israel. A new study details five children in Israel who had mild cases of COVID-19 who went on to develop hepatitis; two of these children required liver transplants. But clinicians are cautious about drawing conclusions from such a small study.
