CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s so much happening this week in celebration of Juneteenth; here’s a list to keep it all together. “Black Mosaic: Reclaiming Clarksville Stories” Screening: On Thursday, there will be a screening of a documentary by Austin Peay State University graduate Angela Peterson at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. This documentary explores the often unknown and untold stories of Black history in Clarksville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., documentary showing starts at 6:30 followed by a Q&A. Admission is $5. Children 16 and under are free. This is a family-friendly event.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO