Own This Incredible Guilderland Home for as Little as ONE DOLLAR. What's in your dream home? Well, this one probably has it. Located in Guilderland, this home for sale has just about every creature comfort imaginable. First, yes it's very spacious - about 4000 square feet. Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an office and finished basement. Not good enough? Let's take a look at the rest of the features. First, on the inside...

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO