New funds in Governor Bill Lee’s budget will be coming to Upper Cumberland CTE programs starting next school year. Over the course of the next four years, innovative grants up to $1 million for high schools and $500,000 for middle schools will be available statewide. White County Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the district has preliminary plans prepared for the application coming next month.

WHITE COUNTY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO