ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Teen girls carjacked at Golden Valley gas station

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen girl pumping gas at a Golden Valley gas station had a gun pulled on her during a carjacking on Monday. Police were called out around 8:30 p.m....

www.fox9.com

Comments / 2

Js Travelers
2d ago

So the kid with the gun was from Buffalo. I thought people moved to Buffalo to get away from all the crime in Minneapolis?

Reply
5
Concerned@
2d ago

Charge as adults to the full extent of the law…

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in bar fight that ended in deadly shooting in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is now facing a murder charge for a bar fight that ended in a deadly shooting outside a parking ramp in Minneapolis. Leontawan Holt, age 24, is now charged with murder for the deadly shooting shortly before midnight on April 23 in Uptown near Lagoon Avenue and Girard Avenue South.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Golden Valley, MN
State
Minnesota State
Golden Valley, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police, Community Hold Block Party-Style Meeting On Crime

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park communities are standing together in the face of a drastic rise in crime. Over the weekend, there was a shooting near North 63rd and Boone avenues. Police say two people were caught in the crossfire while they were standing in the parking lot of a barber shop. Both of them survived, but police say the city is experiencing a level of violence its never seen before. BPPD shut down the streets Tuesday in a neighborhood with a lot of violent crime to open up a community conversation. Organizers say they want to build trust and be transparent so people can work together to keep neighborhoods safe. (credit: CBS) “The amount of gun violence is just unacceptable. There’s no longer a shooting. It’s a shootout,” said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. “The police can’t do it alone. We need the community. We need the communities trust, and we need them supporting us to do this.” Many community members there were satisfied with answers to their questions from police and noted some recent successes. One business owner in the area told WCCO that patrols from Minnesota Acts Now have really curbed crime outside of the store.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Suspect Arrested After Running Across I-94 in Maple Grove

A suspect trying to escape arrest caused major traffic backups Wednesday morning in Maple Grove. MnDOT traffic cameras captured the incident. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 7:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 near Maple Grove Parkway. A trooper suspected the driver...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 critically hurt after dumpster fire spreads to Brooklyn Center apartment building

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – One person is in critical condition after a dumpster fire spread to a Brooklyn Center apartment building Thursday afternoon.City fire officials say crews were called to the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway at about 1:30 p.m., and arrived to find a dumpster outside of the building fully engulfed.Several departments were called in to assist BCFD firefighters, and residents were evacuated. Officials say at least two people were hospitalized, including one with critical injuries.One family was displaced by the fire, and is being helped by the American Red Cross.The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KIMT

Man arrested for continual, credible threats toward RPD officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who continually made what authorities said were “credible threats” is in custody after threatening officers and their families. Police said it began in April when an officer arrested someone for domestic assault and two days later had another encounter due to a protection violation.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Gas Station#Fox
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Fled Police in Hastings, Crashed, Injuring Two Passengers

According to criminal charges, a St. Paul man with a warrant and a revoked driver’s license fled a traffic check in Hastings last month and dodged police for about five miles before crashing and hurting his two minor passengers. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District...
HASTINGS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Woman fatally shot inside parked camper in north Minneapolis

Gunfire from a vehicle hit and killed a woman inside a parked recreational vehicle Tuesday morning on a north Minneapolis residential street, authorities said. A man also in the pickup-style camper was not wounded, and police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever is responsible for the gunfire about 9:50 a.m. on Girard Avenue N. just north of Plymouth Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie PD begins Neighborhood Patrol Officers program

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Eden Prairie Police Department has announced it will implement a new Neighborhood Police Officers (NPO) program in its communities in an effort to further foster communication, and hopefully curb crime. The NPO program will "help officers and residents get to know each other,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
bulletin-news.com

14-Year-Old Girl Charged in Maplewood Gunpoint Carjacking

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was accused with carjacking at gunpoint in that town in February. Millburn Police were dispatched to a Millburn residence near the Maplewood border on Feb. 13 in response to an allegation of an armed carjacking. The resident stated that he came up to his...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

A 3-year-old girl is dead and a 47-year-old man is in critical condition after they were struck by a motorist in Roseville Wednesday night. The crash, which happened at Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street, was reported at 8:32 p.m., with officers arriving and immediately providing medical attention to the man and child, who "sustained significant injuries," according to Roseville police.
ROSEVILLE, MN
drydenwire.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Charges Of 7th Offense OWI

POLK COUNTY -- A traffic stop on a motorcycle in the city of Clear Lake, WI, has led to charges of 7th Offense OWI for Sean Gayhart of Cumberland, WI. On June 12, 2022, at around midnight, a Clear Lake Police Officer observed a Harley Davidson motorcycle after hearing “an extremely loud rev of a motorcycle engine”. The motorcycle slowed down at a stop sign but failed to stop The bike made a right turn and the front tire almost hit the curb. The Officer followed the motorcycle and attempted a traffic stop. The motorcycle did not immediately stop but did ultimately pull over onto the shoulder. The criminal complaint states that the driver dropped the motorcycle on its side and attempted to pick it back up but was unable to.
CLEAR LAKE, WI
fox9.com

Ramsey County expanding free gun lock locations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With more kids out of school for the summer, Ramsey County wants to make sure guns in homes are locked and stored away from kids. The Ramsey County gun safety initiative wants to make it easy for people to pick up free gun locks at community-based locations.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

A woman was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, this is the city's 42nd death reported as a homicide this year. Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North. Officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy