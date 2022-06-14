ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Arkansans sentenced to 28 years in Federal prison for white supremacist activities

By Alex Kienlen
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Two members of the white supremacist New Aryan Empire gang were sentenced to over 28 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced June 14.

Carey Mooney, 46, of Dover, was sentenced to 223 months in federal prison for her role in kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. Michael J. Roberts, 39, of Hattieville, was sentenced to 118 months imprisonment for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

The pair were charged as part of a September 2019 federal indictment charging 50 people from Pope County with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR), and numerous gun and drug violations.

NW Alabama man among masked group arrested at Idaho pride parade

The case against the group was named “To the Dirt” by the Justice Department, referring to the NAE rule that members are members until they die.

Ultimately 55 were charged in “To the Dirt.” Of that number, 53 have pled guilty, one was found guilty at trial and to date 27 have been assigned prison terms: Jared Dale, 84 months; Britanny Conner, 120 months; Keith Savage, 120 months; Joseph Pridmore, 150 months; Daniel Adame, 262 months; Justin Howell, 155 months; James George, 70 months; Amos Adame, 121 months; and Skippy Don Sanders, 262 months; Andrew Syverson 151 months; Amanda Rapp 262 months; Jayme Short 90 months; Cory S. Donnelly 188 months; Wesley Pierson 120 months; Ralph Ross 36 months; Jeffrey L. Knox 180 months; Robert Chandler 65 months; Timothy Ferguson 180 months; Paula S. Enos 180 months; Heath Kizer 96 months; Christopher S. Helms 102 months; David D. Singleton 131 months; Kathrine R. Ross 60 months BOP; Kevin M. Long 369 months; James Scott Oliver 327 months; and Wesley S. Gullett 420 months,.

One defendant, Troy L. Loadholt, remains a fugitive.

