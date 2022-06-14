ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biking Vermont: How to see the 14th state on two wheels

Cover picture for the articleLive call-in discussion: Biking in Vermont has exploded in popularity. There are mountain bikes, fat bikes, e-bikes. New trails are constantly being added, and existing trails are...

mynbc5.com

Expanded Amtrak service coming to northwestern Vermont

BARRE, Vt. — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is expanding passenger rail service to Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury next month, as the agency looks to provide high-speed passenger rail to more areas of northwestern Vermont. Beginning July 29, The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express will begin offering daily service from...
BURLINGTON, VT
smcvt.edu

Lindsay (Hill) Kurrle ’93

Current job title and employer and briefly describe what it is you do: Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, State of Vermont. In a few sentences, tell us about yourself: My husband Jim and I built our home on what was once my family’s farm land in Middlesex, VT. We are the proud parents of three children. After graduating from Saint Michael’s, I worked at the international accounting firm KPMG and became a certified public accountant. For nearly two decades, I co-owned and operated a gas station and convenience store and a fuel hauling business. In 2016, Governor Phil Scott appointed me to be the Commissioner of Labor. In 2019, he appointed me Secretary of Commerce and Community Development.
COLCHESTER, VT
compassvermont.com

Scat's Gettin' Real Between Bears and Vermonters, Fish and Wildlife Warns

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is receiving reports from across the state of black bears seeking food in yards, outbuildings and livestock enclosures this spring, and the department urges Vermonters to take proactive steps for safely coexisting with bears. “Bears—and people—are at risk when bears...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont teacher retires after 42 years at the same school

ESSEX, Vt. — After 42 years, Peter Gustafson is ready to retire. “I will miss it a lot. I really will. I’ll miss the daily routine and coaching as well," Gustafson said. He arrived at Albert D. Lawton Middle School in 1980 and estimates that he’s taught more than 5,000 students and coached more than 3,100 runners. He started the school's cross country team when he arrived.
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Bristol's Bicycle Mill Baking Mills Flour by Bike

An increasing number of Vermont bread bakers use locally grown, freshly milled flour. But, as far as she knows, Elizabeth Trostel is the only one in the state using pedal power to mill some of her grain. Trostel, 38, has been a professional baker for about 15 years, but she'd...
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Vermont state offices open on Monday Juneteenth holiday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state offices will be open on Monday, even though Juneteenth will be observed that day by the federal government. Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This year, it falls on Sunday. But the federal government will observe it on Monday, so federal facilities...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont man shot with non-lethal round, falls from roof

NEWFANE, Vt. — A man was injured by a state trooper on Friday after he was hit with a less-than-lethal round and fell from a rooftop. Vermont State Police were called to a home in Newfane early Friday morning after a homeowner reported that a guest was acting irrationally and causing damage to his home.
NEWFANE, VT
WCAX

Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Vermont man has been found alive after three days of searching. Thursday afternoon, police said Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, was found in Cavendish. Search crews found Gurney in the woods near Knapp Pond at around 3:30 p.m., about 1.5 miles away from where...
CAVENDISH, VT
WCAX

Quebec woman killed in motorcycle crash in Vermont

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a motorcyclist from Quebec was killed in a crash in St. Johnsbury. It happened on Route 5 just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say a group of motorcyclists was riding south when one of the bikers lost control. Another biker and...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont nurses sound alarm about violent attacks by patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Nurses at the largest hospital in Vermont are calling for a community-wide approach to ending violence in the workplace following what they described as a sharp rise in assaults inside the emergency department. "We are seeing a drastic increase in violence," revealed Amanda Young, a nurse...
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best hot dogs in New Hampshire

Our viewers told us where to find the best hot dogs in New Hampshire. Viewers say they love the 1/4-pound dogs at Route 16 Dairy Bar and the large variety of toppings to choose from. 4. Junkyard Dogs in Ossipee. Many viewers love Junkyard Dogs, a food truck based in...
RESTAURANTS
NECN

Man Seriously Injured After Hit by Vermont Trooper's Beanbag Round

An investigation is underway after Vermont police struck a man with a beanbag projectile following a response to a home in Newfane. A homeowner called Vermont State Police early Friday to report a guest in his home acting suspiciously, police said. Responding troopers found the man on the roof of the house. Police say that an unsuccessful attempt to de-escalate the situation led a trooper to fire a beanbag round.
NEWFANE, VT
visitconcord-nh.com

New Hampshire's Pick Your Own Capital

New Hampshire is the live free state, and when it comes to fruit, you can do-it-yourself. Whether you are picking strawberries, blueberries, apples, peaches, pumpkins or raspberries, you can explore a variety of farms around the Capital Region and plan a family friendly outdoor activity. Starting in mid-June and lasting until the late fall harvest, you’ll find a variety of local fruits at pick-your-own farms. There are festivals, wagon and hay rides, hiking trails, events, activities for the whole family, and visits with cuddly farm animals. Plus, don't forget the local farm stands, ice cream stands, local pies, and doughnuts. Here are a few of our picks for picking.
CONCORD, NH
102.9 WBLM

Here Are 16 of the Best Lobster Rolls in New Hampshire

When you think of New England, what is the first food that comes to mind?. I bet you thought lobster. Specifically, if you are from Massachusetts, Maine, or New Hampshire, you likely thought lobster rolls. Maybe you like your lobster rolls warmed up with butter. Maybe cold with a side...

