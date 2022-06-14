ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rwanda asylum flight cancelled after legal action

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first flight due to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was cancelled minutes before take-off after legal rulings on Tuesday evening. Up to seven people had been expected to be removed to the east African country. But the flight was stopped after a late intervention from...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Airlines told to cancel flights to stop travel chaos

UK airlines have been told to cancel flights they can't deliver this summer to stop a rerun of May's travel chaos. The government and the aviation regulator wrote to carriers on Tuesday telling them to ensure their summer timetables were "deliverable". They added that earlier cancellations were "better" than axing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Seeking Asylum#Bbc News#African#Detention Action#Ecthr#Boeing#Bst
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (June 16)

As Thursday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, showing support for Ukraine in fending off the Russian invasion and for its path toward European Union membership. Zelenskyy had accused France, Germany and Italy of not doing enough to help defend his country. Among new promised aid packages, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to send more truck-mounted artillery guns to the country. The EU leaders arrived by train in Kyiv to air raid sirens. They also visited Irpin, northeast of the capital, where Macron said there were signs of massacres.
POLITICS
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Putin criticises 'mad and thoughtless' Russia sanctions

BreakingUK PM Boris Johnson in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has travelled to Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Stay with us for the latest updates. Putin heralds 'new world order'. Putin is concluding his address, telling the St Petersburg audience: "Russia is entering...
EUROPE
BBC

Putin criticises sanctions and Eurovision row - round-up

Russian President Vladimir Putin railed against the West on Friday, stating that sanctions imposed on Russia are "mad and thoughtless". Speaking at an economic conference in St Petersburg, he said the "economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of succeeding from the very beginning" - referring to a type of surprise attack used by Nazi Germany at the start of World War Two.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Nature.com

Pre-existing antibody levels negatively correlate with antibody titers after a single dose of BBV152 vaccination

Many adults in India have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with or without a prior history SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, there is limited information on the effect of prior immunity on antibody response upon vaccination in India. As immunization of individuals continues, we aimed to assess whether pre-existing antibodies are further boosted by a single dose of BBV152, an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, and, if these antibodies can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants. Here we show that natural infection during the second wave in 2021 led to generation of neutralizing antibodies against other lineages of SARS-CoV-2 including the Omicron variant, albeit at a significantly lower level for the latter. A single dose of BBV152 boosted antibody titers against the Delta and the Omicron variants but the antibody levels remained low against the Omicron variant. Boosting of antibodies showed negative correlation with baseline neutralizing antibody titers.
HEALTH
BBC

Historians back bid to have medieval church remains listed

Historians and archaeologists are backing calls for the remains of a medieval church to be formally listed. Flintwork dating from the 11th Century was recently discovered in a former stable and storage shed in Cherry Tree Yard in Norwich. The remains are of St Olave's Church, with map and land...
RELIGION
BBC

Ukraine moves one step closer to EU membership

The European Commission has backed Ukraine's bid to be given candidacy status to join the EU - bringing it one step closer to joining the bloc. "Good work has been done" by Ukraine, but more is needed, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Ukraine must make "important" reforms...
POLITICS
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey has died in an accident in Spain. It is believed the 29-year-old was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's manager Michael...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Tunisians Protest Against Constitution Referendum as Opposition Grows

TUNIS (Reuters) -Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tunis on Saturday in opposition to a referendum on a new constitution called by President Kais Saied that would cement his hold on power. The protest led by Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, reflected growing opposition to...
PROTESTS
BBC

Scrapping of electric car grants sparks backlash

Motoring and car industry groups have criticised the government's decision to end grants worth £1,500 towards buying electric cars. The Department for Transport said the plug-in subsidy scheme was being closed with immediate effect. It said funding would now be "refocussed" towards improving electric vehicle charging. But the Society...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy