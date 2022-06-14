ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With inflation at 40-year high, interest rates expected to increase again

By Alexandra Limon
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate hike this week, which could be the biggest hike the U.S. has seen in decades.

The interest rate is expected to go up as much as three-quarters of a percentage point, the sharpest increase in more than 25 years. The Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates will slow down demand and get inflation under control.

“We’ve gotta do it so it doesn’t affect economic growth in a big way. We have some of the strongest economic growth we’ve had in the past 20 years,” said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

There are fears that if interest rates go up too quickly, an economic recession could occur. Both Democrats and Republicans are playing the blame game over what’s pushed inflation to a 40-year high.

“What we need is a president who is willing to listen, who is actually willing to work with people on the other side to address these serious problems,” said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

But President Biden said that Republicans are the ones who are halting plans to address the issues.

“Republicans in Congress are doing everything they can to stop my plans to bring down costs for ordinary families,” Biden said.

The pandemic and related labor shortages have strained supply chains around the world for more than two years, and the war in Ukraine is making problems worse by pushing up wheat and energy prices.

“This is a crisis of epic proportions that could have been avoided and still could be stopped,” said Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.).

President Biden says his administration is working to address the problem.

“We made extraordinary progress and we put America in a position to tackle a worldwide problem that’s worse everywhere but here,” Biden said.

Daily Mail

Fed Reserve Chair Powell insists his aim is to bring 41-year high 8% inflation back down to 2% as he raises interest rates by .75% - the highest rise since 1994 - and warns MORE hikes are coming

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by .75 percent in their biggest increase since 1994 in an attempt to rein in 41-year high levels of inflation - and warned more hikes are likely in the near future. The move will increase its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Inflation at 10.8% in producer index for May, near highest on record

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices ticked down to a still-smoldering 10.8% for the year ending in May, according to a report Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, near the highest on record. Tuesday's news signals more pain to come for households. The producer price index gauges the...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Americans Frustrated with Rising Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve could be on its way to its biggest interest rate hike in almost 30 years. "The Fed can't resolve all the contributors to inflation that include everything from, you know, what we've been talking about for almost two years now," Bankrate Washington Bureau Chief Mark Hamrick said.
INCOME TAX
