Brookfield, CT

Places in Connecticut to Work on Your Golf Game, Rain or Shine

By Rob Olson
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It rains here in Connecticut. I am finding this out very quickly and that means there are precious few days you can journey out to your favorite golf course to play a round with some buddies. When I thought of the idea of writing this article, it was, of...

i95rock.com

Comments / 0

 

GreenwichTime

Boys basketball showcase for CIAC athletes taking place for first time in Connecticut

It’s been a few years in the making, but the CIAC boys basketball schools are finally going to be taking part in a showcase event in their home state. The 2022 New England Shootout Showcase will be held Friday at Notre Dame-West Haven and Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center and Hillhouse High in New Haven. There are 50 boys basketball teams participating in scrimmages with the opportunity to be seen by college coaches.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WWLP 22News

130 antique cars racing to Connecticut this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – The Great Race is coming to the New England Air Museum for the first time. As we continue our Summer Fun in Western Mass segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Stephanie Abrams, CEO & President of the New England Air Museum shares the details on the event.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds

I've said it many times before that if I had Jeff Bezos' money, I would dine out seven days a week because there are so many phenomenal restaurants throughout Connecticut. I've written many articles about some of the finest and best-known eateries in the state, such as Sal e pepe in Newtown, Millwright's in Simsbury, and the White Horse Country Pub and Tavern in New Preston. Still, there are hundreds more that I call "under the radar" restaurants. So join me as I feature 6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
My Poutine-Lust Was Fully Satisfied in Canton Recently

Have you ever had Poutine? You might have had a version of the dish, some variations are commonly known as 'Disco Fries' in diners and restaurants around Connecticut. It's basically French fries and cheese curds, slathered in brown gravy, and I'm always on the hunt for it at street fairs, and especially restaurants. Well, I found it in a cool, locally-owned restaurant over the weekend, and I'm so happy.
CANTON, CT
Vacation Review Goes Horribly Wrong for Connecticut

I love Connecticut, but anyone who knows me will tell you, I'm a biblical glutton for punishment. One of the only things I like more than the Nutmeg State, is someone that can make me laugh, a person like Alex Traynor. Today, I opened Alex's Youtube video titled "Vacation Review: Connecticut" and enjoyed every second of the 7+ minute video.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Winsted woman comes home to find bear in house

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - Bear sightings have been on the rise across Connecticut, especially in the northwest. In Canton, a bear was euthanized after breaking into several homes. On Monday, a woman from Winsted found a bear inside her home. Shannon Davis says she came home and didn’t suspect anything...
CANTON, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: A history of CT’s diesel tax

(WFSB) - Connecticut is set to announce on Wednesday the state tax on diesel. Diesel prices affect everything from the cost of groceries to the price of unleaded gas. As of Tuesday night, that state tax was 40 cents a gallon. Channel 3′s I-Team sought to compare that to other...
CONNECTICUT STATE
outdoors.org

Lamentation Mountain and Chauncey Peak, Meriden, (Moderate, B3B)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A 5 miler with great views from the Lamentation trap rock ridge and Chauncey Peak. Meet at Giuffrida Park at 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start. DIRECTIONS: From I- 91 (S) take exit 20. At the stop sign at the end of the exit take a left on Middle Street followed by a right on Country Club Road at the next stop sign. Follow Country Club for a few miles and turn right into Giuffrida Park past the quarry.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of 2022 fireworks shows in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Here is a list of fireworks showers in Connecticut. Windsor Locks Carnival- 2 Volunteer Drive at 9:30 p.m. (Rain Date: June 25th) Milford Summer Celebration- Lisman’s Landing at 9:15pm (Rain date: July 9) Hebron Lions Fairgrounds- 374 Gilead St at 9:20pm. June 29. SummerFest and Fireworks -...
NBC Connecticut

Wegmans Reveals Plans for First Location in Connecticut

Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
NORWALK, CT
NECN

Bear Euthanized in Conn.; 1 of 4 Cubs Died: DEEP

A bear that broke into a home Canton has been euthanized and one of the four cubs with the bear has died after being tranquilized, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. DEEP said they believe the bear that was euthanized is the same one that had...
thetoptours.com

5 Top-Rated Things to Do & Places to See in Greenwich (2022)

This prestigious Gold Coast town is one of the most affluent communities in Connecticut. Greenwich is home to many financial firms, hedge funds, and many impressive attractions, along with a lot of fun things to indulge in. Located in Fairfield County, this is a swanky coastal town that is ideal for those who want to spend their weekends at a more upscale location. It is in Greenwich that you will find many gated mansions, high-end shops, upscale restaurants, and much more. From pristine beaches to historical cottages, there is much to see and do in Greenwich. There is even a polo club in the town, which draws thousands of visitors on Sundays in the summer months.
GREENWICH, CT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

