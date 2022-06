SPRINGVILLE — Police on Monday identified a man who was shot and killed by police last week after threatening an officer with a knife in Springville. About 10:58 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received a 911 call from someone who claimed that a man was shooting a gun into the air at Walmart. The caller then hung up the phone, Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster said.

