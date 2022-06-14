Two arrested in NW Charlotte shooting that killed man, seriously injured another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced they are upping the reward for information that leads to arrests in the deadly mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road. It has been almost two years since four people lost their lives in that shooting. CMPD officials say through their partnership with...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to his role in the January 2017 murder of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier in Charlotte. According to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III, 24-year-old Mangasha Dion Clark, Jr., entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder on Wednesday in the middle of his trial, which started June 6.
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has been arrested for the act of bestiality with a dog, according to CMPD. The dog is undergoing an examination and treatment at Animal Care and Control. CMPD said the incident happened on Sunday, June 12, in the 1400 block of...
For the second time, Juneteenth will be recognized as a national holiday. Gaston County leaders have museum remove picture from Charlotte Pride Parade. Multiple organizations are outraged after a photo of a same-sex couple was removed from an art exhibit at the Gaston County Museum. Kickoff for new Concord Downtown...
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been injured after a suspect fired a gun at a vehicle in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police. The shooting happened in the area of N King Street and W Airline Avenue. Officers said a man fired their gun at a vehicle and was able to flee from officers on foot.
CHARLOTTE, NC — A man charged with killing a 14-year-old boy in east Charlotte remains locked up. 20-year-old Mangasha Clark faced a judge for a bond hearing Thursday. He’s accused of shooting Anthony Fraizer in the head in January 2017. Clark’s attorney says there isn’t enough physical evidence...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man taken into police custody in North Carolina after officers investigated reports of shots fired into a home has died, authorities said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers found shell casings outside a home in Charlotte around 2 a.m. Monday and information from area residents led police to a 32-year-old man behind […]
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaffney Police and the Cherokee County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on North Limestone Street. The coroner said Quentin Eugene McDowell, 34, was fatally shot during an incident inside an apartment.
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are wanted for murder after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Hickory Monday, according to the Hickory Police Department. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments, police say. Officers responded and found 35-year-old Shonniel […]
Police in Burlington have arrested two individuals for their alleged roles in a shooting that left one person seriously injured at an area convenience store last week. The shooting took place at the gas pumps in front of the convenience store on Monday afternoon, with the shooter driving away. The...
Despite the fact all heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, each year an average of about 658 people succumb to extreme heat here in the U.S. Former president Donald Trump's influence on SC primaries. Updated: 1 hour ago. The type of primary in South Carolina is different than in some...
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will hold a news conference on its investigation into a 2020 mass shooting in west Charlotte. Police have scheduled the news conference for 10:30 a.m. Friday. Friday marks two years since gunmen fired more than 180 rounds into a crowd of people at...
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man is out of the hospital and behind bars after a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in Catawba County. Deputies said a woman was killed and three others, including the suspected shooter, were hurt. Catawba County deputies were called before 1 a.m. to a home...
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police are asking for help finding and identifying the person accused of crashing into a tow truck, seriously hurting its driver, and then leaving the scene. Investigators said on Friday at about 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the crash on Concord Parkway North at...
CMS is investing federal COVID funds to improve social-emotional well-being for students. Will Howard now has a home he can call his own. Police are investigating the June 11 drowning death of a 6-year-old girl in a residential pool in Gastonia. Community hopeful answers will come in Beatties Ford mass...
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl drowned in Gastonia on Saturday, police say. Gastonia police officers were called to a home on South Emerson Street on June 11 for a possible drowning. When first responders got to the home, they were told family members pulled the child's body from the water and attempted life-saving measures. Paramedics took over and tried to revive the girl but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
