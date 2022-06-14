ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Two arrested in NW Charlotte shooting that killed man, seriously injured another

fox46.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been arrested in connection to...

www.fox46.com

Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
fox46.com

1 injured after suspect fires gun at car in Gastonia: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been injured after a suspect fired a gun at a vehicle in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police. The shooting happened in the area of N King Street and W Airline Avenue. Officers said a man fired their gun at a vehicle and was able to flee from officers on foot.
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

Officials: Man dies in custody after shots fired into home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man taken into police custody in North Carolina after officers investigated reports of shots fired into a home has died, authorities said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers found shell casings outside a home in Charlotte around 2 a.m. Monday and information from area residents led police to a 32-year-old man behind […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Police, coroner investigate deadly shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaffney Police and the Cherokee County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on North Limestone Street. The coroner said Quentin Eugene McDowell, 34, was fatally shot during an incident inside an apartment.
GAFFNEY, SC
alamancenews.com

Burlington police arrest Mocksville pair in convenience store shooting

Police in Burlington have arrested two individuals for their alleged roles in a shooting that left one person seriously injured at an area convenience store last week. The shooting took place at the gas pumps in front of the convenience store on Monday afternoon, with the shooter driving away. The...
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTV

Man who lived in Charlotte crawlspace moves into new apartment

CMS is investing federal COVID funds to improve social-emotional well-being for students. Will Howard now has a home he can call his own. Police are investigating the June 11 drowning death of a 6-year-old girl in a residential pool in Gastonia. Community hopeful answers will come in Beatties Ford mass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

6-year-old girl drowned in neighbor's pool, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl drowned in Gastonia on Saturday, police say. Gastonia police officers were called to a home on South Emerson Street on June 11 for a possible drowning. When first responders got to the home, they were told family members pulled the child's body from the water and attempted life-saving measures. Paramedics took over and tried to revive the girl but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
GASTONIA, NC

