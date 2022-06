Newswise — LOS ANGELES -- (June 16, 2022) -- A team from the Smidt Heart Institute and Division of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine at Cedars-Sinai will establish a new program to develop data tools that will help predict which patients could experience heart attacks, heart failure and other cardiac conditions, thanks to a $7 million Outstanding Investigator Award from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO