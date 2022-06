With so many question marks on the Bears offensive line, the team made it clear they were going to try different guys in different spots until they found the combination of players that they liked. We were all set to expect the unexpected. That said, heads still turned when the team put fifth-round draft pick Braxton Jones in with the starting unit at left tackle at the team’s final OTA, and when Jones stayed there throughout mandatory minicamp. The move was so unexpected, it even caught Jones himself off guard.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO