AMES, Iowa—David Jack Knippel, age 70 of Ames, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Northridge Village in Ames. David was born on July 24, 1951 in Oshkosh, WI, the son of Darwin Jack and Odell (Ehricke) Knippel. He graduated from Oshkosh, WI High School in 1969 and continued his...