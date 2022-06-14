Older Ohioans Urged to Take Precautions as Extreme Heat Arrives

Heat continues to build today, and we will see our hottest days in the next 48 hours. Heat indices in the next 2 days will be easily in the triple digits, and we will break or come close to breaking some high temp records in parts of the state. We do have a minor trough that will slide through later tomorrow that will help break the humidity, and may also trigger a few pop up, heat based showers. We expect moisture of no more than a few hundredths to a tenth or two and coverage at 30%.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO