ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Older Ohioans Urged to Take Precautions as Extreme Heat Arrives

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus, Ohio – Forecasters are predicting high temperatures in the 90s and a heat index of 105 degrees or higher over the next several days. The Ohio Department of Aging reminds older residents that extreme heat should be treated with the same care and preparation as summer storms....

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

How to keep your house cool during record high heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many homeowners across central Ohio are enduring record-high heat along with power outages. “We’re averaging 12 to 24 hour response time,” said Todd Shepherd, heating and cooling manager with Waterworks. Since early this morning, Shepherd has gone from house to house inspecting air conditioning units. He said with the high heat […]
ENVIRONMENT
10TV

How to stay cool during central Ohio's heatwave

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the excruciating heatwave passing through central Ohio, medical experts advise are advising people to stay inside and out of the sun. However, thousands of residents are currently experiencing power outages. “Stay inside, out of the heat, out of the sun. Keep their blinds closed, and...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOL 11

LIVE UPDATES: Power outages in NW Ohio after severe storm sweeps through

ToledoEdison has reported and fixed numerous power outages in the region. The storm's effects are still being felt as local power grids struggle to stay on. Power outages have swept through northwest Ohio and much of the rest of the state after a severe storm, which was classified as a derecho, moved through the region Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling […]
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio: Conserve power, help prevent future outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With some people in central Ohio having just had power restored to their homes, AEP is asking residents to conserve electricity to help prevent further interruptions. A statement from AEP Ohio on Thursday afternoon read: “We are continuing to monitor the performance of our electrical system as temperatures rise. We ask […]
NBC4 Columbus

One way to beat the heat: Rent a backyard pool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is facing another dangerously hot day, with daytime highs in the middle 90s that feel like 105-110°. The heat will continue Thursday with temperatures in the low 90s, and in the middle 80s Friday. Monday evening storms and Tuesday’s heat also caused widespread power outages across central Ohio, with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio Black Bear Encounters Uncommon but Happen, Here’s What to Do

Although uncommon, black bear encounters occur. As black bear encounters become more common over the coming years, it’s important that people know how to live and recreate alongside them. Black bears once roamed all of Ohio. Unfortunately, unregulated hunting and habitat destruction led to black bears completely disappearing from...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Cramps#Heat Exhaustion#Alcoholic Beverages#Ursel#Ohioans
themountvernongrapevine.com

Wildlife Wednesday – The Chipmunk

Rise and shine for today’s Wildlife Wednesday from your Ohio Division of Wildlife. Looks like a CHUNK, must be a chipmunk!. Each year chipmunks cache huge numbers of seeds, and “forget” the location of many. Thus they plant scores of trees and other plants. Like others of...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reverses course on new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,169 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, flipping course for second time and leaving no certain trend. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of increasing last week as it marked more than 18,000 new cases, after a drop-off that ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Drinks
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 15, 2022

Heat continues to build today, and we will see our hottest days in the next 48 hours. Heat indices in the next 2 days will be easily in the triple digits, and we will break or come close to breaking some high temp records in parts of the state. We do have a minor trough that will slide through later tomorrow that will help break the humidity, and may also trigger a few pop up, heat based showers. We expect moisture of no more than a few hundredths to a tenth or two and coverage at 30%.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning OHC005-075-083-101-117-139-162045- /O.NEW.KCLE.SV.W.0066.220616T1916Z-220616T2045Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Cleveland OH 316 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Richland County in north central Ohio... Southeastern Marion County in north central Ohio... South central Ashland County in north central Ohio... Southern Morrow County in north central Ohio... Holmes County in northeastern Ohio... Knox County in north central Ohio... * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 315 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nashville to near Waldo, moving east-southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Mount Vernon, Millersburg, Berlin, Walnut Creek, Loudonville, Fredericktown, Gambier, Sugarcreek, Cardington, Centerburg, Ashley, Prospect, Danville, Killbuck, Waldo, Glenmont, Chesterville, Nashville, Sparta and Farmerstown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4027 8274 4035 8275 4036 8293 4042 8294 4044 8316 4046 8321 4065 8213 4056 8166 4044 8167 4045 8218 4024 8220 TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 276DEG 26KT 4059 8212 4044 8304 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Severe weather coming back to West Virginia and Ohio Thursday

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a risk for severe weather on Thursday. We are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The Enhanced risk (three out of five) is just to our east. We […]
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy