ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

With inflation at 40-year high, interest rates expected to increase again

By Alexandra Limon
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4989oh_0gAl1cL000

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate hike this week, which could be the biggest hike the U.S. has seen in decades.

The interest rate is expected to go up as much as three-quarters of a percentage point, the sharpest increase in more than 25 years. The Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates will slow down demand and get inflation under control.

“We’ve gotta do it so it doesn’t affect economic growth in a big way. We have some of the strongest economic growth we’ve had in the past 20 years,” said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

There are fears that if interest rates go up too quickly, an economic recession could occur. Both Democrats and Republicans are playing the blame game over what’s pushed inflation to a 40-year high.

“What we need is a president who is willing to listen, who is actually willing to work with people on the other side to address these serious problems,” said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

But President Biden said that Republicans are the ones who are halting plans to address the issues.

“Republicans in Congress are doing everything they can to stop my plans to bring down costs for ordinary families,” Biden said.

The pandemic and related labor shortages have strained supply chains around the world for more than two years, and the war in Ukraine is making problems worse by pushing up wheat and energy prices.

“This is a crisis of epic proportions that could have been avoided and still could be stopped,” said Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.).

President Biden says his administration is working to address the problem.

“We made extraordinary progress and we put America in a position to tackle a worldwide problem that’s worse everywhere but here,” Biden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Inflation at 10.8% in producer index for May, near highest on record

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices ticked down to a still-smoldering 10.8% for the year ending in May, according to a report Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, near the highest on record. Tuesday’s news signals more pain to come for households. The producer price index gauges the...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Americans Frustrated with Rising Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve could be on its way to its biggest interest rate hike in almost 30 years. "The Fed can't resolve all the contributors to inflation that include everything from, you know, what we've been talking about for almost two years now," Bankrate Washington Bureau Chief Mark Hamrick said.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Steve Scalise
The Independent

Fed raises interest rates by largest margin since 1994

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession.The move the Fed announced after its latest policy meeting will increase its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent.The central bank is ramping up its drive to tighten credit and slow growth with inflation having reached a...
BUSINESS
City Journal

Inflation: Return of a Plague

You do not need to have read the works of John Maynard Keynes to know, if only approximately, the famous conclusion of his General Theory. He argues, essentially, that all government policies are derived, usually unknowingly, from long-dead economists, whose very names are often ignored. Economic policies are indeed determined today by many people who have not read Keynes, or Friedrich von Hayek, or Milton Friedman, which does not prevent them from applying the Keynesian theory, or its opposite, the Hayek-Friedman approach. Current world economic developments demonstrate this; inflation, which is breaking out everywhere, especially intensely in the U.S., is indeed the consequence of strategies inspired by theories unknown to those who have internalized them.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation And Economy#The Federal Reserve#Democrats#Republicans
Reuters

Dollar gains ahead of inflation data, euro falls after ECB

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose for a second straight day on Thursday, erasing initial declines while the euro turned lower after the latest policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB), which signaled the bank was set to begin raising interest rates. The ECB ended...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Biden says recession ‘not inevitable’ as Fed looks to raise interest rates to curb inflation

Joe Biden told the Associated Press that a recession is "not inevitable", as the federal government is working to increase interest rates to curb spiking inflation. His comments come after a speech in Philadelphia in which he blasted Republicans, billionaires and Wall Street while defending his economic plans. Mr Biden said at the time that he would continue to try to force billionaires and corporations to pay taxes that, he argues, they underpay every year."Our work isn't done," Mr Biden said during the event. "America still has a choice to make – a choice between a government by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy