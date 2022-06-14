Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 22 new deaths, 1,368 new cases

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 22 new confirmed deaths and 1,368 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,823

5-9 years: 1,269

10-14 years: 1,259

15-19 years: 1,515

20-29 years: 5,165

30-39 years: 5,250

40-49 years: 3,999

50-59 years: 4,173

60-69 years: 3,318

70-79 years: 1,867

80+ years: 1,263

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 20,830 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,589,917 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 7,049 new individuals have tested positive with 4,984,704 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.92%

Hospitalizations:

There are 522 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 36 patients that are in intensive care units, 9 patients intubated, 322 (62%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 168 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,368

Total Cases: 1,743,508

New Deaths: 22

Total Deaths: 19,573

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 513

Total Cases: 156,868

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 1,216

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,397,887

Booster doses administered: 3,089,855

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

11.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 95

Total Confirmed Cases: 145,305

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,830

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,927

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,066

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 25

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,390

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391

Higher Education:

There are 660 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 23,066 new tests reported with a total of 16,013,380.

