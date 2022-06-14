Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 22 new deaths, 1,368 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 22 new confirmed deaths and 1,368 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,823
- 5-9 years: 1,269
- 10-14 years: 1,259
- 15-19 years: 1,515
- 20-29 years: 5,165
- 30-39 years: 5,250
- 40-49 years: 3,999
- 50-59 years: 4,173
- 60-69 years: 3,318
- 70-79 years: 1,867
- 80+ years: 1,263
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 20,830 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,589,917 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 7,049 new individuals have tested positive with 4,984,704 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.92%
Hospitalizations:
There are 522 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 36 patients that are in intensive care units, 9 patients intubated, 322 (62%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 168 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,368
- Total Cases: 1,743,508
- New Deaths: 22
- Total Deaths: 19,573
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 513
- Total Cases: 156,868
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 1,216
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,397,887
- Booster doses administered: 3,089,855
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 11.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 95
- Total Confirmed Cases: 145,305
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,830
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,927
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 3
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,066
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 25
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,390
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 660 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 23,066 new tests reported with a total of 16,013,380.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0